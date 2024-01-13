Italian Cuisine Wins Over Young Chinese, Maritime Disruptions Pose Threat

In a remarkable gastronomic shift, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts, and palates, of young people across China, particularly during the festive season of Christmas and New Year. A rise in demand for Italian delicacies such as the traditional pastry Panettone was observed at Liu Haozhe’s Italian pizzeria in Chongqing during Christmas 2023. Known for its delectable mix of sugared orange peel, raisins, rum, and butter, the pastry saw an impressive sale of nearly 30 loaves in just five days.

The Italian Culinary Wave in Chongqing

Chongqing, a city notorious for its fiery cuisine, is currently navigating a growing fascination with Italian food. A local restaurant, Richang, is gaining recognition for its handmade pasta and has been listed as a recommended spot by an online food guide. The owner, Sun Wei, credits the rich taste of Italian food and its compatibility with Chinese flavors for its increasing popularity.

Italian Food Week and the Rise of Italian-Style Bread

The Italian Food Week in late 2023 significantly contributed to this gastronomic trend, with over 30 events across southwest China promoting Italian cuisine. Richang’s spaghetti-making classes were among the highlights. Additionally, Italian-style bread like focaccia and ciabatta is finding favor among health-conscious consumers. The Mediterranean diet, represented by Italian cuisine, is renowned for its health benefits, particularly the use of olive oil and tomatoes.

A Fusion of Italian and Chinese Cuisines

A fascinating fusion of Italian and Chinese cuisines is emerging, with local ingredients being incorporated into Italian dishes, thereby creating innovative culinary experiences. Massimo Ambrosetti, the Italian Ambassador to China, has expressed his support for this culinary fusion, viewing it as a testament to the success and inevitable evolution of contemporary cuisine.

However, this surge in demand for Italian cuisine in China faces a significant threat. The disruption to maritime navigation due to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea is impacting Italian food exports to China. Altered shipping routes, escalated costs, and delayed shipments have raised concerns among Italian producers and exporters. The extended maritime routes have resulted in a substantial surge in maritime transport costs, double the usual rates, and a two-week delay in travel times. This situation has significantly impacted Italian exports to Asian markets, including China, posing a substantial risk to Italian food and beverage exports, exceeding 570 million euros annually.