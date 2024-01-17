Israeli Startup MFL Raises $17M to Revolutionize Plant-based Foods

Israeli startup, Mediterranean Food Lab (MFL), has achieved a significant milestone in its quest to revolutionize plant-based foods. The firm has raised a substantial $17 million in a Series A funding round, earmarked for expanding its novel solid state fermentation technology. This cutting-edge approach to producing flavor ingredients is set to give a significant boost to the taste of plant-based foods.

Investor Confidence in MFL's Vision

Leading the investment round was Gullspang Re:food, joined by participants including PeakBridge, Arancia International, and FoodBridge. The funding signifies strong investor confidence in MFL's innovative approach to enhancing plant-based foods and the broader potential of its technology.

Achieving a Meaty Flavor with Clean Label Ingredients

At the helm of MFL is CEO B.Z. Goldberg, whose vision combines solid state fermentation with artificial intelligence. This unique blend of technology and biology results in clean label savory ingredients that infuse plant-based dishes with a complex, meaty flavor. The fermentation process works by utilizing microbes on substrates such as grains, legumes, or food industry waste. This is followed by a second fermentation with enzymes, creating distinct flavor ingredients unlike any other.

Targeting Europe, with Plans for Global Expansion

The latest investment will enable MFL to increase industrial production and establish a sales team dedicated to introducing its products to foodservice and CPG companies across Europe. While Europe is their initial focus, the company has plans to penetrate the US and Asia Pacific markets in the future.

Broad Potential Applications and Consumer Appeal

MFL's products have a wide range of potential applications, including meat analogs, stocks, soups, and sauces. They are poised to appeal to health-conscious European consumers, who are increasingly seeking clean label foods. By avoiding the additives typically associated with the synthetic flavor industry, MFL's process leads to a truly 'clean label' product.