Isgro Pastries: A Century-Old Legacy of Baking Excellence Recognized

Standing as an enduring testament to quality and tradition, Isgro Pastries, a fourth-generation family-owned bakery in South Philadelphia, traces its roots back to the early 1900s. Established by Sicilian immigrants, Mario Isgro and Crocifissa, who began their venture in their humble rowhouse, the bakery today is a beacon of heritage and authenticity.

A Legacy of Excellence

Throughout the years, this cherished establishment has won numerous local awards and has expanded its reach beyond the confines of its retail store. It now offers mail order through Goldbelly and wholesales to select Philadelphia restaurants and retailer Di Bruno Bros. The current operators, A.J. Sarno and his brother Michael, carry forward the legacy of their great-grandfather with unwavering dedication to maintaining high standards and quality.

Preserving Traditions

In the face of advancements and changes, Isgro Pastries has managed to keep its traditions alive. One such tradition is the method of involving children in the business from a young age, ensuring that the bakery's values and skills are passed down from generation to generation. It is this commitment to preserving their heritage that sets Isgro Pastries apart.

Recognition of Outstanding Quality

This dedication has not gone unnoticed. In fact, Isgro Pastries has made it to the James Beard Foundation's list of semifinalists for 2024's Outstanding Bakery. This recognition is attributed in part to A.J. Sarno's initiative to nominate the shop. Their offerings, including the iconic cannoli and cookies, particularly the lemon ricotta and chocolate-chip ricotta cookies, have garnered widespread acclaim.

The Sarno family's unyielding commitment to their craft across generations has solidified Isgro Pastries' status as a cherished establishment in their community. Their story is a testament to the fact that quality, tradition, and dedication to one's craft, endure over time.