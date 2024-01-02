en English
Food

Irregardless Cafe Tops Triangle’s Brunch Scene, as Rated by Readers

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Irregardless Cafe Tops Triangle's Brunch Scene, as Rated by Readers

Brunch culture in the Triangle area is a way of life rather than just a weekend luxury, with an abundance of innovation, indulgence, and tradition. Readers of The News & Observer have praised Irregardless Cafe, which has supported Raleigh’s brunch culture for more than thirty years, as the greatest place for brunch.

Irregardless Cafe: A Pioneer in Brunch Scene

Founded by Arthur Gordon, and now owned and managed by the dynamic duo of Lee Robinson and David Meeker, Irregardless Cafe has made its mark with a focus on seasonal produce and vegetarian options. The restaurant’s bustling Sunday service, which serves around 500 meals, is a testament to its popularity. Accompanied by the soothing strains of live music, the brunch at Irregardless is an experience to savor.

The Competition: Beasley’s Chicken + Honey and More

Another crowd favorite in the Triangle area’s brunch scene is Beasley’s Chicken + Honey. The restaurant is lauded for its innovative take on a classic – fried chicken drizzled with honey. Along with Beasley’s, establishments like Acme, Alley Twenty Six, and The Durham offer unique and indulgent brunch experiences, characterized by Southern-inspired dishes and craft cocktails.

Raleigh’s Diverse Brunch Landscape

Brunch in Raleigh and the Triangle area isn’t confined to a single style or cuisine. The scene boasts a diversity that ranges from Southern comfort food to European-style patios, dim sum to creative biscuit sandwiches. STIR, with its open-air concept and large outdoor patio, is another popular choice among brunch-goers. Offering brunch classics like bloody marys, mimosas, craft cocktails, and made-from-scratch food, STIR adds to the rich tapestry of the Triangle’s brunch culture.

Whether it’s the vegetarian offerings of Irregardless Cafe, the sweet and savory combination at Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, or the open-air indulgence at STIR, brunch in the Triangle area is a testament to the region’s culinary creativity and love for this mid-morning feast.

Food
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

