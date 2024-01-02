Irregardless Cafe Tops Triangle’s Brunch Scene, as Rated by Readers

Brunch culture in the Triangle area is a way of life rather than just a weekend luxury, with an abundance of innovation, indulgence, and tradition. Readers of The News & Observer have praised Irregardless Cafe, which has supported Raleigh’s brunch culture for more than thirty years, as the greatest place for brunch.

Irregardless Cafe: A Pioneer in Brunch Scene

Founded by Arthur Gordon, and now owned and managed by the dynamic duo of Lee Robinson and David Meeker, Irregardless Cafe has made its mark with a focus on seasonal produce and vegetarian options. The restaurant’s bustling Sunday service, which serves around 500 meals, is a testament to its popularity. Accompanied by the soothing strains of live music, the brunch at Irregardless is an experience to savor.

The Competition: Beasley’s Chicken + Honey and More

Another crowd favorite in the Triangle area’s brunch scene is Beasley’s Chicken + Honey. The restaurant is lauded for its innovative take on a classic – fried chicken drizzled with honey. Along with Beasley’s, establishments like Acme, Alley Twenty Six, and The Durham offer unique and indulgent brunch experiences, characterized by Southern-inspired dishes and craft cocktails.

Raleigh’s Diverse Brunch Landscape

Brunch in Raleigh and the Triangle area isn’t confined to a single style or cuisine. The scene boasts a diversity that ranges from Southern comfort food to European-style patios, dim sum to creative biscuit sandwiches. STIR, with its open-air concept and large outdoor patio, is another popular choice among brunch-goers. Offering brunch classics like bloody marys, mimosas, craft cocktails, and made-from-scratch food, STIR adds to the rich tapestry of the Triangle’s brunch culture.

Whether it’s the vegetarian offerings of Irregardless Cafe, the sweet and savory combination at Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, or the open-air indulgence at STIR, brunch in the Triangle area is a testament to the region’s culinary creativity and love for this mid-morning feast.