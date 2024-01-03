Iron Kettle Commissary: A Culinary Pivot in a Historic Comber Building

After three years of careful planning and tenacious perseverance, the Iron Kettle Commissary, a fresh culinary endeavor by Ginette and Chef Ben Leblanc-Beaudoin, threw open its doors in Comber early November, promising an exquisite array of world-class pastries, breads, and a sundry of prepared meals and soups. The commissary, nestled in the heart of an 1881 edifice that once bustled as a general store and later a Masonic Lodge, stands proudly on the erstwhile site of the Iron Kettle Bed & Breakfast, a charming place run by the couple.

A Resilient Pivot Amidst a Pandemic

When the gripping pandemic in March 2020 forced the closure of the B&B, the Leblanc-Beaudoins, instead of succumbing to the circumstances, ingeniously repurposed the space, shifting gears towards food production and ‘bread peddling’. While they plan to reincarnate the B&B by Spring 2024, the culinary pivot in the interim has breathed new life into the historic building.

Challenges and Triumphs of Renovation

The journey to the commissary’s launch was far from smooth. The renovation process, undertaken by SEM Construction and local tradespersons, was marred by numerous challenges, including planning and permit issues with the municipality, consuming two-thirds of the preparation period. However, after a grueling six-month renovation, the building stands restored, retaining its historical charm while accommodating a modern culinary venture.

The Power of Community

Today, the commissary is a robust source of local employment, providing jobs for 18 full and part-time staff. The Leblanc-Beaudoins have always emphasized the importance of community, a sentiment that resonates deeply with their enterprise. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, garnering unwavering support from a tight-knit group of 50 locals, who have stood by their side since the beginning. Currently, the commissary opens its doors four days a week, with plans to extend its operating hours as the establishment finds its footing.