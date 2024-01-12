en English
Food

Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show ‘Planda go Plata’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'

Stepping into an uncharted territory on Irish television, TG4 has launched a groundbreaking cookery series – ‘Planda go Plata’. The show, a first-of-its-kind, spotlights the art of plant-based cooking with a unique blend of culinary expertise and environmental consciousness. At the helm of this innovative series are chef Niall Conchuir and home cook Rebecca Ui Chonaola, who navigate the audience through the world of veganism with customized recipes and intriguing insights.

Exploring Veganism with Planda go Plata

Designed with a distinctive eight-episode format, ‘Planda go Plata’ is much more than a standard cookery show. Each episode is a culinary journey that introduces the viewers to an array of vegan recipes, expertly crafted by the renowned vegan chef, Tony Keogh of the Cornucopia Restaurant. The series is not just about following a recipe but understanding the process, the ingredients, and their origins.

One of the highlights of the show is the exploration of local farming across Ireland. The hosts visit various farms to delve into the roots of their ingredients, emphasizing the importance of seasonal availability and the connection between the plate and the farm. Filmed over a growing year, the show underscores the health benefits of plant-based diets, the positive impact on the environment, and the significance of animal welfare.

Catering to a Broad Audience

‘Planda go Plata’ is designed to cater to a diverse audience. Whether one is a seasoned vegan, someone who has reduced the consumption of animal products, or an individual considering a plant-based diet for health or environmental reasons, the show has something for everyone. The series offers an array of recipes, from simple pasta sauces to elaborate dishes for special occasions, all crafted from scratch using seasonal and staple ingredients.

A Step Towards Sustainable Future

In a world increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable living, ‘Planda go Plata’ is a timely addition to Irish television. It not only educates viewers on plant-based cooking but also inspires a shift towards a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. The pioneering series is set to premiere on TG4 on January 18th at 8pm, marking a significant milestone in promoting the benefits and feasibility of a vegan lifestyle.

Food Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

