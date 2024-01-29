Irish Distillers Hands Eight Degrees Brewing Back to Founders

Irish Distillers, renowned for their globally recognized Jameson whiskey, have sold Eight Degrees Brewing back to its original founders, Scott Baigent and Cameron Wallace. This strategic move comes after the whiskey giant acquires the brewery in 2018.

Eight Degrees Brewing: A Return to Origins

Established in 2010 in Cork, Eight Degrees Brewing swiftly made a name for itself in the craft beer industry. Its founders, Baigent and Wallace, are now poised to re-enter the scene with a fresh perspective and renewed vigor. Their enthusiasm is palpable as they look forward to infusing the business with newfound creativity.

Irish Distillers: A Continued Partnership

While Irish Distillers has sold the brewery, they are not severing all ties with Eight Degrees Brewing. The whiskey behemoth will continue its role as a distributor of the brewery's beers. This arrangement is warmly received by the founders, who acknowledge Irish Distillers’ instrumental role in broadening their market reach.

The Jameson Caskmates Connection

Further cementing the bond, Eight Degrees Brewing will persist in supplying craft beer for the Jameson Caskmates range. This unique whiskey series, which includes the Stout and IPA editions, is marked by its craft beer influences. After their detour into a wellness and fitness venture, Active Tribe Courtown, Baigent and Wallace's return to the brewery business is marked by anticipation and excitement.

The enterprise offers a diverse range of beers, including the Howling Gale Irish Pale Ale, Bohemian Pilsner Lager, and Full Irish Single Malt IPA, which can be found in leading stores like Tesco and Dunnes. With their imminent return, beer lovers are eagerly awaiting the duo's latest innovation set to hit the shelves in late February.