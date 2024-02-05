Irish Distillers Debuts Exclusive METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak Irish Whiskey in the U.S.

From the heartland of Ireland, Irish Distillers introduces a new gem for whiskey lovers - the METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak Irish Whiskey. A U.S. exclusive, this limited-edition release raises the bar of innovation in the whiskey industry. With a mere 4,500 bottles available, this rare spirit is crafted at the renowned Midleton Micro Distillery in County Cork, Ireland, a place celebrated for its experimental approach to whiskey making.

Unveiling the Garryana Oak Irish Whiskey

The METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak is a triple-distilled single pot still whiskey finished in Garryana Oak casks sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The use of Garryana Oak is a distinguishing factor in the whiskey's unique profile. It lends a symphony of flavors to the spirit, including smoked applewood, treacle, golden raisins, black pepper, coffee cake, clove spice, and malted barley. Bottled at cask strength, this whiskey boasts an alcohol volume of 46% and is available for $80 for a 700ml bottle.

Pushing the Boundaries of Irish Whiskey

This release is a testament to METHOD AND MADNESS's tradition of challenging the norm in Irish whiskey production. It beautifully harmonizes the knowledge and innovation of the master distillers and apprentices at Midleton Distillery. The brand offers a range of unique Irish whiskeys, some of which are finished in unconventional types of wood such as Virgin Spanish Oak and French Limousin Oak, adding layers of complexity to their flavor profiles.

Expansion of Castle Brands Portfolio

In 2019, the international marketer of premium spirits, Castle Brands, was acquired by Austin Nichols & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A. Now, Castle Brands proudly includes METHOD AND MADNESS in its portfolio, offering its consumers an elevated whiskey experience.