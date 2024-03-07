Ipswich Beer Festival Returns to St Clement's with Over 100 Ales and Ciders This July

The beloved Ipswich Beer Festival is set to make its grand return to St Clement's Church at the end of July, following its triumphant comeback last summer. Organized by the local Briarbank Brewery in collaboration with CAMRA, the festival is poised to offer an extensive selection of over 100 real ales, craft beers, and ciders from both local and national sources.

Anticipated Return After Last Year's Success

Rob Pyke, the head brewer at Briarbank, expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming support the 2023 festival received, with nearly 2,000 visitors over four days. "The positive feedback has been incredibly encouraging," Pyke said. Peter Brooks, representing the Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, shared the excitement about hosting the festival at St Clement's again, highlighting the event's success in attracting community members and enhancing the church's atmosphere post-improvement works.

Community and CAMRA Support

Gordon Taylor, Chairman of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Camra Branch, emphasized the festival's significance in bringing the community together and the positive anticipation surrounding its return. With the collective efforts of staff, CAMRA volunteers, and attendees, the festival aims to surpass last year's achievements. The event is a testament to the festival's revival after a seven-year hiatus and its role in fostering a sense of community.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Slated to open on Thursday, July 25, the festival will offer both day and event tickets, with an early bird pricing option available until midnight on June 30, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase their beer tokens to streamline their festival experience. For ticket purchases and more information, visitors can go to ipswichbeerandciderfestival.co.uk.

This year's Ipswich Beer Festival at St Clement's not only promises an impressive array of drinks but also stands as a symbol of community resilience and celebration. As the festival prepares for another successful year, it reaffirms the enduring spirit of Ipswich and its commitment to bringing people together through shared experiences and the universal language of beer.