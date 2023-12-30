en English
Food

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:47 am EST
In a disconcerting incident, an undergraduate student contracted a severe case of food poisoning from a tin of sardines that had been left in a refrigerator for 12 days. Despite the sardines appearing visually unspoiled but tasting stale, the student consumed it due to hunger. The result was a distressing 14 visits to the restroom and 9 bouts of vomiting within 8 hours.

The Invisible Enemy: Food Poisoning

Food poisoning, also known as foodborne illness, is an invisible enemy that strikes when contaminated food is consumed. It can be triggered by various culprits including bacteria, parasites, and viruses. Among the most common bacterial offenders are Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, while Toxoplasma often acts as a parasitic agent and norovirus is a frequent viral cause.

Symptoms, Complications, and Treatment

Manifestations of foodborne illnesses can range from mild to severe, but typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In extreme situations, food poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications such as kidney failure. Treatment generally revolves around hydration and electrolyte replacement, while antibiotics may be necessitated for bacterial infections. However, it is essential to consult with a medical professional as certain bacterial or viral infections can worsen with antibiotics.

Prevention: The Best Cure

Preventative measures for foodborne illnesses are straightforward yet crucial. These include maintaining proper hand hygiene, safe storage of food, thorough cooking, and avoiding cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods. As we revel in the festive season, it’s a timely reminder to eat smart and uphold food safety practices to keep the invisible enemy at bay.

Food Health Safety
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

