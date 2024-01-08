Investigation Reveals Concerning Irregularities in French Butter Industry

As the world’s largest consumer of butter, France has a deeply ingrained culinary relationship with this staple ingredient. However, the country’s butter industry has recently been subjected to serious scrutiny following an investigation conducted by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention. The investigation spanned nearly 30 French departments and audited 129 establishments within the milk fat sector. The results, though completed in 2019, were only made public at the end of 2023, revealing a concerning panorama of regulatory non-compliance and aberrant practices.

Widespread Irregularities Uncovered

The investigation’s findings have sent shockwaves across the industry, with about one-third of the audited dairy establishments found to be engaging in abnormal practices. Further, around 20 percent of these establishments were found to be non-compliant with existing regulations. This indicates a significant issue with the manufacturing process, composition, and labeling of butter and related fats, and consequently, raises serious concerns about the integrity of the French butter industry.

Anomalies in Composition and Labeling

One of the key findings was the excessive water content found in 15 percent of the butter samples. This surpassed the regulated limits, compromising the quality of the product. Furthermore, the investigation brought to light discrepancies in salt levels in certain products. Some ‘semi-salted butter’ products were found to be lacking in salt content, failing to meet the professional code of practice. This not only misleads consumers but also undermines the authenticity of these products.

Non-compliance with Designation Criteria

Adding to the list of concerns were findings around the Protected Designation of Origin or ‘farmhouse’ criteria. Certain farms were found to be non-compliant as they did not source enough cream from their own operations. This is a significant departure from the strict guidelines that govern these designations, which are intended to ensure product quality and authenticity. Moreover, the practice of recycling butter that was initially badly packaged or turned inside out was also identified. This practice is strictly prohibited for the production of high-quality butters.

In response to these findings, the directorate issued 30 warnings, calling for immediate rectification of these fraudulent practices. As the French butter industry navigates these tumultuous times, it’s clear that stringent measures are necessary to restore consumer faith in this beloved culinary staple.