Inverie’s Old Forge: The Heartbeat of Britain’s Most Remote Village

The Knoydart peninsula in Scotland, known for its rugged beauty and isolation, is home to a unique institution – The Old Forge. Located in the picturesque village of Inverie on the shore of Loch Nevis, this pub holds the distinction of being the most remote on the mainland of Britain. Miles away from the nearest road, this pub is only accessible via a gruelling 40km hike over the area’s mountainous terrain or a ferry ride from Mallaig.

A Heart in the Wilderness

The Old Forge is more than just a remote pub; it is the beating heart of the Inverie community. With no other pubs in the vicinity, it commands complete dominance of the local trade. Despite its isolation, the pub has built a reputation for excellent service and comfort food, becoming an integral part of the unique local community.

From humble beginnings to community ownership

The building housing The Old Forge has a rich history dating back to the 1770s. Originally a cottage, it transitioned over the centuries through various incarnations. It served as a smiddy’s forge, then a workers’ social club, before finally becoming a pub. In 2021, the pub was put up for sale, but rather than allowing outside buyers, the village community rallied together and successfully took ownership on March 28, 2022.

A Haven of Hospitality

Under new ownership, the pub underwent a full refurbishment in 2022. The result is a welcoming establishment that belies its remote setting. Large tables and a wood-centric decor promote communal dining and socializing, fostering a warm and friendly atmosphere. Furthermore, the menu offers a range of pub classics, including fish and chips and chicken burgers, ensuring that everyone can find a comforting meal after a long day’s journey.

As MailOnline Travel Editor Ted Thornhill recently highlighted, The Old Forge remains a vital part of community events – such as a well-received Halloween party that featured a free feast for guests and vibrant celebrations with locals of all ages. Despite its geographical isolation, The Old Forge has become a symbol of community spirit, resilience, and the unique charm of Inverie.