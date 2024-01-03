en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Interactive Map Unveils Hygiene Ratings of Midlands Eateries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Interactive Map Unveils Hygiene Ratings of Midlands Eateries

A new interactive map, a pioneering initiative by Pantry and Larder, is now available to the residents of Midlands, illuminating the hygiene standards of local eateries. This ingenuous digital tool color-codes businesses based on their hygiene ratings, providing a clear visual guide to the cleanliness quotient of local cafes, restaurants, takeaways, and other food establishments.

Mapping Hygiene Scores

The hygiene ratings, assessed by environmental health officials, range from zero to two, with zero being the lowest and indicating an urgent need for hygiene improvements. Businesses with the poorest hygiene ratings are marked on the map with black dots. Those with slightly better, yet still concerning, ratings of one or two are represented with red or dark orange dots.

Inspection and Reinforcement

The Food Standards Agency plays a crucial role in this endeavor, conducting routine inspections at these businesses to ensure they are compliant with public safety norms. Establishments found lacking in adherence to hygiene standards are instructed to make immediate improvements. The Agency conducts follow-up inspections to assess progress, and those posing a significant risk to public health may face closure.

Latest Updates and Concentration of Low Ratings

The map, which has been recently updated with data from the Food Standards Agency, reveals a worrying concentration of poorly-rated establishments. A particular hotspot of low hygiene ratings is the Birmingham city center, along with certain areas of the Black Country. This interactive tool, updated every few weeks, aims to provide an accessible and transparent view of the hygiene standards practiced by food businesses in the Midlands.

0
Food Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Netflix's 'Delicious in Dungeon' Anime: A Gastronomic Adventure Awaits

By BNN Correspondents

Beloved Chef Brian Turner of Village Green Tea Rooms Passes Away; Public Media Pioneer Ruth Seymour Dies at 88

By Justice Nwafor

Crazy Jim's Ice Cream Cake: A Sweet Comeback Amid Pandemic Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Reid's Fine Foods Unexpectedly Closes Greenville Branch Amid Pandemic Woes

By BNN Correspondents

Trading Post Coffee Roasters Expands Amidst Dynamic Coffee Industry Tr ...
@Business · 22 mins
Trading Post Coffee Roasters Expands Amidst Dynamic Coffee Industry Tr ...
heart comment 0
Year of Change: Food Safety and Regulation Developments in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Year of Change: Food Safety and Regulation Developments in 2024
Revolutionary Rooftop Café and Bistro Proposed for Mill Road, Cambridge

By Shivani Chauhan

Revolutionary Rooftop Café and Bistro Proposed for Mill Road, Cambridge
From Ancient Tofu to Modern Plant-Based Meats: The Malaysian Food Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

From Ancient Tofu to Modern Plant-Based Meats: The Malaysian Food Revolution
Revealing the Top Picks in UK Supermarkets: Comprehensive Taste Test Results

By Geeta Pillai

Revealing the Top Picks in UK Supermarkets: Comprehensive Taste Test Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
34 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
41 seconds
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
43 seconds
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
45 seconds
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
50 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
1 min
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
1 min
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
1 min
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
1 min
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app