Insomnia Cookies to Sweeten Nights in Charleston, Illinois

Insomnia Cookies, the nationally recognized purveyor of fresh, warm cookies and other sweet delicacies, is planting its flag in Charleston, Illinois. The new outlet, located at the crossroads of Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street, is currently under construction on the site of the former Trueblood Collective Boutique. This new location, nestled alongside Jimmy John's, is set to be the only Insomnia Cookies store opening in Illinois in 2024.

A Sweet Addition to the Cityscape

Insomnia Cookies' menu is tailored to satiate every sweet tooth. From freshly baked cookies and ice cream products to cookie cakes, the range is extensive. Moreover, the company has committed to inclusivity by offering a selection of gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan desserts. Patrons can enjoy these treats individually or opt for bulk purchases. Adding to its appeal, the store will offer a delivery service operational until 2:45 a.m., making it a go-to option for late-night cravings.

Insomnia Cookies: A Brief Backstory

Insomnia Cookies was born out of a dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. The brainchild of two students, the company has since grown into a recognized brand with approximately 240 locations nationwide. The outlets are typically located near university campuses, catering to students' late-night study sessions and social gatherings. This strategic positioning has proven successful, with the brand gaining popularity among college-goers across the country.

Local Response and Anticipation

The announcement of the new store has sparked excitement particularly among the students of Eastern Illinois University. The prospect of having a late-night dessert outlet within reach has been met with enthusiasm and optimism. While the exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, the anticipation is palpable both on and off campus. However, some residents plan to wait a few days post-opening to dodge the expected initial rush. The Charleston store is currently hiring for various positions, further contributing to local excitement and economic growth.