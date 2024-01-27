Insomnia Cookies Celebrates Grand Opening in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based bakery famed for its late-night cookie service, has expanded its footprint with a new location in the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The grand opening, which occurred on January 27, was a festive event that attracted cookie-lovers and philanthropists alike.

Grand Opening: A Celebration of Cookies and Community

The grand opening kicked off at 8 p.m., offering guests a chance to indulge in free classic cookies, with no purchase necessary. The event featured giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and a DJ, ensuring a lively atmosphere. The first 50 customers to show the Insomnia Cookies app in-store were treated to a free six-pack of cookies, emphasizing the brand's commitment to digital integration in its operations.

Philanthropy Baked into Business

In a nod to corporate social responsibility, Insomnia Cookies pledged to donate 15% of in-store sales from the grand opening to the San Diego Hunger Coalition. This gesture underscores the brand's commitment to community involvement and its desire to make a positive impact on local issues such as food security.

Growth and Expansion

The Gaslamp Quarter location is the brand's second in San Diego, the 17th in California, and the 266th nationwide. It will be open past midnight every day at 542 Fifth Avenue, catering to late-night cravings. The new site is also actively hiring for various positions, contributing to the local economy.

Additionally, the bakery announced free delivery for orders placed using the code GASLAMP, further extending its commitment to customer convenience and satisfaction.