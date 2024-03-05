Innovative Betel Leaf Chocolates from Bengaluru's IIHR Offer Tasty, Healthy Alternative to Cocoa

Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) has unveiled a groundbreaking alternative to traditional chocolates: bars made from betel leaf. This novel creation aims to provide a value-added product for farmers while introducing urban consumers to a healthier, flavorful treat. The unveiling took place at the National Horticulture Fair, hosted on the IIHR campus in Hessarghatta, showcasing the potential of betel leaves beyond their conventional use.

Birth of a Unique Idea

The concept of betel leaf chocolates emerged as a solution to support betel vine growers in Ramanagara, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, who were struggling to sell their produce during the Covid lockdown. Recognizing the crop's heritage status and its multifaceted benefits, IIHR researchers sought to transform this traditional leaf into a contemporary delicacy. Principal scientist Hima Bindu highlighted the project's dual objectives: to create a product that benefits farmers economically and promotes the leaf's medicinal properties, such as its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities.

The Making of Betel Leaf Chocolates

Explaining the manufacturing process, Bindu disclosed that the chocolates are crafted by drying betel leaves, grinding them into powder, and then blending the powder with betel leaf oil extract, sugar, and preservatives. This innovative approach not only preserves the leaf's health benefits but also offers consumers a unique flavor profile that stands out from traditional cocoa-based chocolates. The team at IIHR believes that these chocolates have the potential to revolutionize how people perceive and consume betel leaves, highlighting their historical significance and health advantages.

Health Benefits and Cultural Significance

Beyond their unique taste, betel leaf chocolates serve as a reminder of the leaf's long-standing role in promoting oral hygiene and wound healing. The active compounds in betel leaves are known to combat various bacteria and fungi, underscoring the cultural practice of consuming betel leaf in the form of paan. With Karnataka being a significant producer of betel, cultivating the crop on around 7,000 hectares near Ramanagara and surrounding areas of Bengaluru, this innovation could significantly impact local agriculture and health food markets.

The introduction of betel leaf chocolates by IIHR is more than just a culinary novelty; it represents a confluence of tradition and innovation, aiming to reintroduce a historical crop into the modern diet in a form that appeals to contemporary tastes while acknowledging its health benefits. As this product makes its way into the market, it invites consumers to explore new flavors and embrace the rich heritage of betel cultivation, offering a promising future for both farmers and health-conscious consumers alike.