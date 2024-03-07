Innovative Alcohol-Free Craft Beverage Shop Opens in Schoharie, NY

Schoharie, NY, is set to welcome a unique addition to its local business scene with the opening of dry A. F. Craft Beverage Shop on March 8. Situated at 283 Main Street, this novel establishment, nestled within the same building as Unicorn Alchemy hair salon, marks a significant step for owner Jennifer Barnett in offering an alternative social drinking experience devoid of alcohol.

Breaking New Ground in Beverage Choices

Jennifer Barnett, leveraging her 24 years of experience as a hairdresser and her passion for herbalism, identified a gap in the market for non-alcoholic craft beverages. The inspiration came from her personal journey and the realization that options for non-alcoholic drinks in social settings were limited to mundane choices like water or coffee. With an aim to provide something “satisfying to my palate the way a cocktail would have,” Barnett embarked on creating dry A. F. Craft Beverage Shop. The store promises a diverse range of non-alcoholic beers, wines, liquors, seltzers, and herbal drinks, catering to those seeking alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

Addressing a Growing Trend

The concept of non-alcoholic craft beverage stores and bars has seen popularity in major cities across the United States. However, Schoharie and the broader Capital Region lacked such a niche, with the closest alternative being Empire Too in Albany, which offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. dry A. F. Craft Beverage Shop aims to fill this void, drawing inspiration from similar establishments in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the West Coast. Barnett’s initiative not only taps into an emerging trend but also caters to a community seeking sober living options without compromising on the social aspect of drinking.

Future Prospects and Community Impact

Barnett is optimistic about the shop’s potential and is open to expanding its offerings based on community feedback. The initial focus will remain on craft beverages, with possibilities of introducing drinkware and accessories down the line. Operating hours are set from Wednesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with flexibility for adjustments to meet community needs. dry A. F. Craft Beverage Shop represents not just a business venture but a meaningful contribution to the sober and sober-curious community in Schoharie and beyond, promising an innovative approach to social drinking experiences.