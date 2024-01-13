Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok

Emma Peterson, a food aficionado known for sharing her delightful culinary exploits on TikTok, has introduced a revolutionary recipe for baked oats that can be whipped up in just a minute. This ingenious technique offers an expeditious alternative to the conventional method of preparing baked oats, which is often more time-consuming.

A Recipe for the Time-Strapped

Shared on her TikTok account ‘thefitlondoner’, Peterson’s method is refreshingly simple. It requires the mixing of oat flour, vegan protein powder, baking powder, and water. The mixture is then microwaved for a mere minute. Once cooked, the warm oats can be garnished with chocolate and can be tastefully served with yogurt and a fruit of one’s preference.

Accidental Innovation

Emma’s recipe has been lauded for its simplicity and speed. Interestingly, she claims to have discovered this quick method almost serendipitously. She describes the outcome as a ‘warm, high protein cakey dream’ and has made it an integral part of her daily breakfast regime. This revelation stands testament to the fact that healthy meals can indeed be both convenient and swift to prepare.

More Than Just a Trend

Baked oats have gained popularity as a handy way to prepare a hearty meal the night before, making for a quick morning repast. But Peterson’s game-changing recipe goes a step further, turning the conventional baked oats preparation time on its head. By combining oats, milk, an egg, baking powder, and a sweetener, and then microwaving the mix for just one minute, she has elevated the humble oatmeal to a new level of convenience and taste.