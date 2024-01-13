en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok

Emma Peterson, a food aficionado known for sharing her delightful culinary exploits on TikTok, has introduced a revolutionary recipe for baked oats that can be whipped up in just a minute. This ingenious technique offers an expeditious alternative to the conventional method of preparing baked oats, which is often more time-consuming.

A Recipe for the Time-Strapped

Shared on her TikTok account ‘thefitlondoner’, Peterson’s method is refreshingly simple. It requires the mixing of oat flour, vegan protein powder, baking powder, and water. The mixture is then microwaved for a mere minute. Once cooked, the warm oats can be garnished with chocolate and can be tastefully served with yogurt and a fruit of one’s preference.

Accidental Innovation

Emma’s recipe has been lauded for its simplicity and speed. Interestingly, she claims to have discovered this quick method almost serendipitously. She describes the outcome as a ‘warm, high protein cakey dream’ and has made it an integral part of her daily breakfast regime. This revelation stands testament to the fact that healthy meals can indeed be both convenient and swift to prepare.

More Than Just a Trend

Baked oats have gained popularity as a handy way to prepare a hearty meal the night before, making for a quick morning repast. But Peterson’s game-changing recipe goes a step further, turning the conventional baked oats preparation time on its head. By combining oats, milk, an egg, baking powder, and a sweetener, and then microwaving the mix for just one minute, she has elevated the humble oatmeal to a new level of convenience and taste.

0
Food Health Lifestyle
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 mins ago
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
In a recent development, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has updated the food hygiene ratings for six food establishments located in and around Braintree. The freshly evaluated businesses that include bagel shops, pubs, and fish and chip takeaways, achieved ratings ranging from four to five out of five, reflecting commendable hygiene standards. Assessments by the
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits
10 mins ago
McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
12 mins ago
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
6 mins ago
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
7 mins ago
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sweet Potato Fever: Japan's Imuraya and Starbucks Usher in Autumn with Unique Desserts
7 mins ago
Sweet Potato Fever: Japan's Imuraya and Starbucks Usher in Autumn with Unique Desserts
Latest Headlines
World News
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
4 seconds
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
11 seconds
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
13 seconds
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
15 seconds
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
36 seconds
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
1 min
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
1 min
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
1 min
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
1 min
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
24 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
44 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app