Innis & Gunn Taproom in Leith, Edinburgh, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

In a surprising turn of events, the Innis & Gunn taproom, a cherished beer hub located on The Shore in Leith, Edinburgh, has shut its doors. This sudden closure follows nearly four years of the establishment serving the local community with its vast range of beers and hearty pub food.

The Unanticipated Closure

Known for its 16 rotating taps of craft beers, a variety of wines, spirits, cocktails, and a food menu that included items like Brewer's Lunch, Veggie Baked Flatbread, and Vegan Meatballs, the venue was a favorite amongst locals and visitors alike. The taproom's abrupt cessation has left residents bewildered, with the boarded-up windows being a poignant symbol of its unexpected demise. This closure leaves the Lothian Road branch as the last standing Innis & Gunn pub in Edinburgh.

From Expansion Plans to Closure

It's worth noting that the company had previously announced plans to erect a new brewery within the city. However, those plans were put on hold in 2022, amidst a turbulent consumer landscape. The closure of the Leith venue adds another layer of uncertainty to the brand's future in the city.

A Loss for Leith

More than just a place to enjoy a pint, the taproom was celebrated for its picturesque location with views over The Shore and an outdoor area that became a hotspot during sunny weather. Its sudden closure is not just a loss for the residents of Leith, but also for the broader Edinburgh community who will miss the vibrant atmosphere and the diverse selection of beverages the taproom offered.