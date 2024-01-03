en English
Food

Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist

Initiative Brewing Co., a Redmond-based brewery, has marked its first venture into the world of barleywine-style ales with the introduction of Non-DenominationALE, a specialty brew for the winter season. The ale is matured with staves from Broken Top Bourbon Whiskey barrels, generously provided by Cascade Spirits of Sisters.

Non-DenominationALE: A Nod to Traditional English Ale

The company’s brewmaster, Chris Brumley, formulated the recipe with a strong focus on traditional English barleywines. This emphasis on tradition is reflected in the ale’s ingredients, which largely consist of English malt and ale yeast. The ingredients include 90% Maris Otter malt, 7% malted white wheat, and 3% C-40 caramel malt. Nugget and East Kent Golding hops add the finishing touches to the brew.

A Delectable Blend of Flavours

The Non-DenominationALE comes with an alcohol content of 9% by volume and 11 IBUs. The resulting beverage is a deep amber to dark copper in color. It carries a warming aroma of bourbon, honey, and dried fruits, among others, which sets it apart. The taste offers sweetness with a floral bourbon character, caramel, vanilla, and unlike typical barleywines, a light body.

Non-DenominationALE: Now Available For Enjoyment

The beer is available for sampling at Initiative’s pub, and those who wish to enjoy it at home can take it out in growlers and crowlers. With its unique taste profile, Non-DenominationALE is bound to leave an unforgettable impression on barleywine enthusiasts and casual beer drinkers alike.

Food United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

