Industry Leaders Honored in 2024 Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards

Food Logistics Honors Industry Leaders in 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards

Supply Chain Visionaries Recognized for Lifetime Achievement and Rising Star Contributions

Food Logistics magazine has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards, recognizing influential individuals in the industry who have shaped the global cold food supply chain. This year's honorees include Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi; Jon Davis and Mark Russo from Everstream Analytics; and Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. Also acknowledged was David "Davey" Miller, Senior Director of Operations at Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC).

Tom Moore: A Technology Pioneer Transforming Food Logistics

Tom Moore, a three-decade supply chain veteran, was honored in the Lifetime Achievement category. Moore's innovative technology at ProvisionAi has enabled top companies in the food, beverage, and CPG markets to realize significant savings in their supply chain processes. Under his leadership, ProvisionAi has become a game-changer in supply chain optimization.

Everstream Analytics: Weathering the Storm of Supply Chain Disruptions

In the same Lifetime Achievement category, Jon Davis and Mark Russo of Everstream Analytics were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the supply chain industry. As Chief Meteorologist and Chief Science Officer, respectively, they have played key roles in improving food safety and enhancing efficiency through their predictive analytics solutions.

Ryan Polakoff and Davey Miller: The Rising Stars of Food Logistics

Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus, and Davey Miller, Senior Director of Operations at MRS-CMC, received accolades in the Rising Stars category. Polakoff has spearheaded strategic initiatives and operational improvements that have significantly impacted the global cold food supply chain. Meanwhile, Miller's dedication and leadership have been instrumental in streamlining operations and ensuring the timely delivery of goods.

Food Logistics magazine's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of individuals who have made a lasting impact on the food logistics industry. These visionaries have not only demonstrated remarkable expertise in their respective fields, but they have also shown unwavering commitment to advancing the supply chain ecosystem.

As Food Logistics continues to honor the industry's best and brightest, the stories of these Rock Stars serve as a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and perseverance in shaping the future of food logistics.