OVO and Vaillant Launch 'Heat Pump Plus' Tariff to Boost Affordable Green Energy

In a significant step towards making sustainable energy more affordable, UK energy provider OVO has joined forces with Vaillant to introduce a new electricity tariff specifically designed for homeowners utilising a Vaillant heat pump. The 'Heat Pump Plus' deal fixes the electricity rate at 15p/kWh, a move that OVO asserts will reduce the average operating costs of heat pumps by approximately £495.00 annually. This initiative is a direct response to the high operational costs of heat pumps, which 78% of consumers see as a substantial obstacle to installing these eco-friendly devices. Furthermore, an impressive 85% of consumers have expressed a willingness to switch to heat pumps if they were less costly to run.

Advertisment

Two-tier Tariff for Heat Pump and Household Energy

The innovative tariff proposed by OVO offers two distinct electricity rates for its customers: one for the heat pump and another for general household energy consumption. This exclusive offer can be availed by both new and existing Vaillant customers who have an internet-connected Vaillant AroTHERM or AroTHERM Plus air source heat pump. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way consumers view heat pump installations, making it a more attractive option due to the potential savings.

UK Lagging Behind Europe in Heat Pump Installations

Advertisment

Mat Moakes, the Chief Commercial Officer at OVO, acknowledged that the UK is falling behind Europe in terms of heat pump installations. However, he believes that innovative tariffs like the 'Heat Pump Plus' deal, in conjunction with incentives such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, can boost adoption rates and provide a significant benefit to early adopters. In doing so, they hope to encourage a nationwide shift towards more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly heating systems.

Conclusion

The partnership between OVO and Vaillant represents a significant stride in making sustainable energy solutions more affordable for homeowners. By offering a tariff specifically designed for heat pump users, they aim to address the primary barrier to adoption – high running costs. The potential for significant savings, coupled with the environmental benefits of these systems, could lead to an increase in the adoption of heat pumps across the UK, contributing to the country's green energy goals.