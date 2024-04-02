India's UN Representative Highlights Food Security Success at UN, Credits Akshaya Patra and PM POSHAN Yojana

India's strides in ensuring food security and achieving Sustainable Development Goals were spotlighted at the United Nations by Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative. Kamboj highlighted the remarkable accomplishments of the Akshaya Patra Foundation and the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Yojana in a session titled 'Achievements in Food Security: India's Strides Towards Sustainable Development Goals'. This event, held in New York, showcased India's proactive measures and successes in combating hunger and promoting nutrition on a global scale.

India's Bold Steps Towards Eradicating Poverty and Hunger

In her address, Kamboj outlined India's significant progress in eradicating poverty, with over 415 million individuals moving beyond poverty, surpassing the 2030 target well in advance. She emphasized the country's holistic approach, guided by the mantra 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One earth, one family, one future. Kamboj also highlighted the nation's initiative in showcasing millets, a heritage crop, at the G20 summit, underscoring India's commitment to sustainable development and global well-being.

PM POSHAN Yojana and Akshaya Patra's Global Recognition

The PM POSHAN Yojana initiative, aiming for Zero Hunger, nurtures over 100 million children across 1 million schools by incorporating millets into their diets. The Akshaya Patra Foundation, having served 4 billion meals, is recognized for its innovative approach towards solving hunger and achieving educational goals. Esteemed institutions like Harvard Business School have commended the foundation's efforts, which aim to feed 3 million children by 2025, thus contributing significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals.

India's Contribution to Global Food Security and Nutrition

Ruchira Kamboj's speech at the United Nations concluded with a message of hope and resilience, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words on the power of enthusiasm driven by reflection and reason.