India’s Aloo Baingan Among ‘Top 100 Worst-Rated Foods’ on Taste Atlas

In an intriguing global culinary survey, Taste Atlas has unveiled its list of the ‘Top 100 worst-rated foods in the World,’ stirring mixed reactions among food enthusiasts worldwide. Among the dishes featured on this list, Aloo Baingan, a beloved Indian dish, has surprisingly landed at number 60. With a relatively low rating of 2.7 out of 5, this popular Indian gravy dish, infused with potato and brinjal (eggplant), has ignited debates among its many admirers.

The Culinary Landscape

TasteAtlas, an experiential food guide, has been providing invaluable insights into global gastronomy since its inception in 2018. The entity meticulously analyzes over 10,000 dishes, drinks, and ingredients served in thousands of restaurants worldwide, basing its assessments on professional gastronomic opinions to ensure reliability and impartiality.

The Contenders

Leading the list as the worst-rated food is ‘Hakarl’ from Iceland, followed by the Ramen Burger from the United States and the Yerushalmi Kugel from Jerusalem. Portugal made a lone appearance at the 58th position with the dish Maranho. The traditional BH gurabija dessert, a type of round, flat shortbread cookie from the Balkans, also made it to the list at 90th position, garnering a score of 2.8.

Aloo Baingan: A Taste of India

Aloo Baingan, a dish that marries the earthy flavors of potato and eggplant with a blend of aromatic spices, has a special place in Indian cuisine. Its ingredients also include tomatoes, onions, and ginger-garlic paste, all garnished with coriander leaves. Despite the dish’s low rating on the Taste Atlas list, it continues to be a staple in Indian households, and its appeal lies in its comforting simplicity and the versatility of its flavors.