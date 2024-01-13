en English
Food

Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags ‘Best World Whisky’ Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags ‘Best World Whisky’ Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023

India’s Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky Asava, crafted by Radico Khaitan, has claimed the coveted title of ‘Best World Whisky’ at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards. This award marks a significant milestone for Indian whiskies, asserting their emerging stature on the global stage.

Rampur Asava: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Originating from the Rampur distillery, established in 1943 in Uttar Pradesh, India, Rampur Asava is a product of an intricate and specialized process. The whisky undergoes maturation in American Bourbon barrels before being finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks. This unique process imparts a distinctive taste profile, marked by notes of tropical fruit, apricot, blackberry, plum, tobacco, spices, and the sweetness of manuka honey.

Indian Whiskies: A Rising Global Presence

Indian whiskies have been gaining significant traction internationally, with a reported 23 per cent increase in sales in 2023, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). They now account for nearly 53 per cent of total global whisky sales. This trend is a testament to the growing prestige and acceptance of Indian whiskies in the global market.

Rampur Distillery: A Legacy of Excellence

Besides the award-winning Asava, Rampur distillery offers other notable variants like Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, and Rampur Double Cask. Priced at Rs 9,390, Rampur Asava is currently available in Duty-Free outlets. The John Barleycorn Awards, known for their rigorous assessment of various aspects of the spirits industry from production to marketing and design, have recognized Asava’s superior quality and the distillery’s commitment to excellence.

Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

