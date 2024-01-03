Indian Restaurants Among World’s Top Legendary Eateries

Three Indian restaurants have been recognized among the top 10 legendary eateries worldwide by Taste Atlas, a Croatian-based travel guide for traditional food. The list highlights establishments that are significant in their own right, akin to famous museums and monuments. Paragon in Kozhikode, Kerala, renowned for its biriyani, secured 5th place. Tunday Kababi in Lucknow, famous for its galouti kebabs, ranked 6th. Both restaurants are noted for their rich culinary traditions, with Paragon specializing in Malabar cuisine and Tunday Kababi in Mughlai cuisine. Peter Cat in Kolkata, known for its chelow kebabs, also made it to the list at 10th place.

Global Recognition of Indian Culinary Heritage

These are not the only Indian restaurants to be featured; others like Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms in Bengaluru, and Karim’s in Delhi have been included, ranking at 16, 32, and 84, respectively. The inclusion of these eateries underscores the global recognition of India’s diverse and rich culinary heritage.

Indian Cuisine on the World Stage

Other Indian restaurants making their mark globally include those located in Jersey City, offering traditional South Indian dosas, North Indian curries, and popular street food items. Restaurants like Swadist, Sri Ganesh Dosa House, Mithaas, Bricklane Curry House, and Saptagiri Taste Of India cater to a wide range of palates, providing a unique take on traditional dishes.

Recognition Beyond Borders

Indian Accent, a popular Indian restaurant located in New York, has been rated 4.7 stars by 3121 OpenTable diners. Junoon, one of the country’s first Indian restaurants to earn a Michelin star, has opened a follow up Jazba. The new East Village spot is more casual than its tasting menu sibling with dishes that take inspiration from the team’s favorite street food spots in India.