Food

Indian Basmati Rice Lauded as 'Best Rice in the World' by TasteAtlas

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Indian Basmati Rice Lauded as ‘Best Rice in the World’ by TasteAtlas

In a significant nod to India’s culinary brilliance, Basmati rice, a staple foodgrain of the country, has been crowned as the ‘Best Rice in the World’ by TasteAtlas. The renowned food and travel guide announced this prestigious accolade as part of its year-end awards for 2023-24, catapulting the Indian rice variety to global stardom.

Basmati: The Fragrant Crown Jewel of Indian Cuisine

Esteemed for its distinctive nutty, floral, and slightly spicy flavor, Basmati is a long-grain rice variety that stands apart. Its grains, when cooked, remain non-sticky, allowing sauces to coat each grain effectively. This unique characteristic not only elevates the dining experience but also adds depth to the dishes it accompanies. Hailed as a symbol of India’s culinary art, top-quality Basmati is noted for its slightly golden hue, a spectacle to behold on a plate.

International Recognition and Indian Culinary Victories

Following Basmati in the list were Italy’s Arborio and Portugal’s Carolino Rice, securing second and third spots, respectively. These varieties, along with those from Spain and Japan, were applauded for their unique qualities but fell short of the allure that Basmati emanates.

Moreover, TasteAtlas bestowed another honor on India, recognizing Mango Lassi, a smooth and creamy yoghurt-based beverage, as the ‘Best Dairy Beverage In The World’. A favorite in Indian restaurants globally, Mango Lassi’s recognition reflects the far-reaching influence of India’s culinary genius.

India’s Mark on the Global Culinary Map

Indian culinary contributions have not just been limited to its food and beverages. Several Indian establishments have been listed in TasteAtlas’s ‘100 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World’ and ‘100 Most Iconic Dessert Places In The World’. This recognition underlines India’s significant presence in the global culinary landscape, a testament to the country’s rich gastronomy that continues to charm food connoisseurs worldwide.

Food
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

