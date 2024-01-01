India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better Health and Lower Import Bill: GTRI Report

India, a nation known for its rich agricultural heritage, stands as the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils, a dependency that the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report demands to be reduced. The report projects that India’s vegetable oil imports will escalate from $10.8 billion in 2017-18 to a staggering $20.8 billion in 2023-24. This increase not only amplifies the import bill but also poses a threat to health outcomes, advocating for a need for change.

Preserving Self-Sufficiency and Food Security

To mitigate the potential fallout, GTRI suggests maintaining high import duties on sensitive agricultural commodities like rice, a move that would bolster India’s self-sufficiency and ensure food security for its 1.4 billion population. This strategy is reflected in the nation’s high import tariff wall, ranging from 30% to 100%, constructed to shield its domestic market from subsidized imports. Interestingly, India has continually resisted tariff reductions in free trade agreements, a stance contrasting with the push from developed and agricultural exporting countries.

The Role of Local Produce

The report also encourages consumer education about the health benefits of locally produced oils, such as mustard, groundnut, and rice bran, over imported oils. This approach not only promotes local agriculture but also offers a healthier alternative to the populace. In the international context, it is notable how the U.S. and E.U. support their agriculture sectors with technology, high tariffs, and subsidies, a strategy worth considering for India.

The Challenges of the Sugar Industry

Amidst these discussions, the report highlights the predicaments faced by the Indian sugar sector. After Brazil, India is the world’s largest sugar exporter, but the sector expects a steep increase in sugar imports in 2023 due to a drop in domestic production. The sugar industry, a significant employer, grapples with competitiveness issues and is impacted by water scarcity. To foster sustainability, the industry must enhance sugarcane yield without leaning on subsidies.

Import Composition and Future Projections

In 2023, vegetable oil, pulses, and fresh and dry fruits made up 72.1% of India’s agriculture imports, with vegetable oil alone accounting for 51.9%. Furthermore, India’s pulse imports are forecasted to rise by 44% in 2023. To curb import dependency, India aims to augment domestic production of pulses by introducing high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties and addressing issues such as water scarcity and market volatility.

The road for India, it seems, is to balance the scales of agriculture trade by reducing dependency on imports, bolstering local produce, and ensuring food security. As the nation navigates this path, the world watches, understanding that the results will have far-reaching implications for global trade, health outcomes, and food security.