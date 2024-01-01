en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better Health and Lower Import Bill: GTRI Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better Health and Lower Import Bill: GTRI Report

India, a nation known for its rich agricultural heritage, stands as the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils, a dependency that the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report demands to be reduced. The report projects that India’s vegetable oil imports will escalate from $10.8 billion in 2017-18 to a staggering $20.8 billion in 2023-24. This increase not only amplifies the import bill but also poses a threat to health outcomes, advocating for a need for change.

Preserving Self-Sufficiency and Food Security

To mitigate the potential fallout, GTRI suggests maintaining high import duties on sensitive agricultural commodities like rice, a move that would bolster India’s self-sufficiency and ensure food security for its 1.4 billion population. This strategy is reflected in the nation’s high import tariff wall, ranging from 30% to 100%, constructed to shield its domestic market from subsidized imports. Interestingly, India has continually resisted tariff reductions in free trade agreements, a stance contrasting with the push from developed and agricultural exporting countries.

The Role of Local Produce

The report also encourages consumer education about the health benefits of locally produced oils, such as mustard, groundnut, and rice bran, over imported oils. This approach not only promotes local agriculture but also offers a healthier alternative to the populace. In the international context, it is notable how the U.S. and E.U. support their agriculture sectors with technology, high tariffs, and subsidies, a strategy worth considering for India.

The Challenges of the Sugar Industry

Amidst these discussions, the report highlights the predicaments faced by the Indian sugar sector. After Brazil, India is the world’s largest sugar exporter, but the sector expects a steep increase in sugar imports in 2023 due to a drop in domestic production. The sugar industry, a significant employer, grapples with competitiveness issues and is impacted by water scarcity. To foster sustainability, the industry must enhance sugarcane yield without leaning on subsidies.

Import Composition and Future Projections

In 2023, vegetable oil, pulses, and fresh and dry fruits made up 72.1% of India’s agriculture imports, with vegetable oil alone accounting for 51.9%. Furthermore, India’s pulse imports are forecasted to rise by 44% in 2023. To curb import dependency, India aims to augment domestic production of pulses by introducing high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties and addressing issues such as water scarcity and market volatility.

The road for India, it seems, is to balance the scales of agriculture trade by reducing dependency on imports, bolstering local produce, and ensuring food security. As the nation navigates this path, the world watches, understanding that the results will have far-reaching implications for global trade, health outcomes, and food security.

0
Agriculture Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MetOGibraltar's Forecast Indicates Cloudy Conditions and Westerly Winds

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan's Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City
Cambodia’s Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture
Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
26 seconds
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
48 seconds
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
49 seconds
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
57 seconds
Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
Tunisian Journalist's Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy
1 min
Tunisian Journalist's Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy
Declassified Documents Uncover Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
1 min
Declassified Documents Uncover Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Germany’s FDP Votes to Continue in Scholz's Coalition Government
1 min
Germany’s FDP Votes to Continue in Scholz's Coalition Government
David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket
2 mins
David Bedingham: Contemplating Life After Cricket
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Controversy and Public Outcry
2 mins
BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Controversy and Public Outcry
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
32 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app