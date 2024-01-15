India: A Rising Star on the Global Vegan Map

India, renowned for its vibrant culinary history, is increasingly becoming a sanctuary for vegans worldwide. The country's diverse range of plant-based foods are not just bursting with flavor but also cater to a wide array of dietary preferences. Given the strong influence of religions like Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism, which endorse non-violence towards living beings, vegan and vegetarian diets have been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries.

Advertisment

A Culinary Haven

The availability of high-quality vegetables, spices, rice, and pulses makes vegan dishes in India not just tantalizing to the taste buds but also nutrient-rich. Traditional dishes with inherent vegan characteristics are celebrated, making India an attractive destination for those following a vegan lifestyle. The affordability of these plant-based ingredients further enhances the dining experience for vegans. Indian desserts too, have been adapted to suit vegan diets, using dairy alternatives without compromising on their authentic taste.

Emergence of Vegan Restaurants

Advertisment

With the burgeoning number of vegan restaurants in major cities and an increasing number of vegan options in street food, India is truly embracing the global trend of veganism. Cities like Chennai are gaining recognition for their vegan-friendly offerings, which extend beyond food to include alternatives for products like leather. Vegan restaurants are on the rise, with establishments like Vidyarthi Bhavan in Bangalore and Bean Me Up in Goa offering delectable vegan fare at reasonable prices.

Rise of Veganism in India

Despite India's traditional love for dairy, the vegan movement is gaining momentum. According to a 2021 survey, nearly 600 million vegans, accounting for 9% of the population, exist in India. This rise in veganism is reflected in the increasing availability of vegan restaurants and street food options. Some popular vegan Indian dishes include Chana Masala, Dal Chaawal, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Vegetable Biryani, Rajama, Masala Dosa, and Chole Bathure. These figures, along with the growing prevalence of vegan options, suggest that the trend of veganism in India is not just a passing fad but here to stay.