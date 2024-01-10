en English
Business

Inconsistent Actions on Baby Food Brands Questioned Amidst Aptamil Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Emilie De Bruijn, Co-Founder and Chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, has recently raised a pertinent question, stirring up a discussion around the corporate policies of baby food brands. She questioned why only Aptamil products, owned by the global food giant Danone, are facing actions when the same company also owns Cow & Gate. This query has ignited a broader conversation about baby food safety, brand management, and corporate responsibility in the industry.

Aptamil Price Controversy: A Brief Overview

Recently, Danone faced intense criticism for exploiting British families by overpricing its Aptamil baby formula. This led the company to take a step back and reduce the price of the product. However, it is the partial nature of this action that has sparked De Bruijn’s inquiry. She pointed out that the same measures were not extended to Cow & Gate, another brand owned by Danone.

The Baby Formula Market: A Growing Concern

The issue of baby formula pricing is not isolated to the UK. The World Health Organisation has raised concerns over escalating baby formula prices globally. This surge in prices has caused an increase in families in need of help, leading to a significant strain on organisations like Hartlepool Baby Bank.

The Role of Regulatory Authorities

Amidst this controversy, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has initiated an investigation. The CMA’s role in this situation is critical as it has the power to enforce fair pricing and practices in the market. The Iceland supermarket chain, in response to these developments, has also reduced the price of Aptamil formula.

De Bruijn’s question thus underscores the need for consistent actions and policies across all brands, irrespective of their corporate affiliation. It highlights the importance of transparency and fairness in pricing, essential for the well-being of the families relying on these products.

Business Food United Kingdom
