en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications

Imitation crab, popularly referred to as ‘crab with a k,’ is a classic example of culinary ingenuity, transforming white fish and a mix of ingredients into a product that mimics the taste and texture of crab meat. The crafting process employs an age-old Japanese technique known as surimi, which has, for centuries, been used to preserve fish by blending fish filets with salt to yield a ‘fish gel.’

Birth of the Global Surimi Industry

In the 1960s, a significant innovation in surimi production emerged with the addition of sugar. This essential step allowed for the stabilization and freezing of surimi, thereby laying the foundation of the global surimi industry. The process of fabricating imitation crab involves combining surimi with a variety of ingredients, then subjecting it to heat and mold to resemble the form of a crab.

Imitation Crab: A Taste and Texture Perspective

The end product, while bearing a resemblance to the taste of crab meat, tends to have a smoother, denser texture. It finds its place in a wide range of dishes, from California rolls and crab salads to crab dips. One of the key attractions of imitation crab is its affordability, costing approximately a third of the price of real crab, making it an accessible alternative for many seafood lovers.

Health Implications of Imitation Crab

The health perspectives on imitation crab, however, are diverse. Some draw back from it due to its processed nature and higher sugar content compared to real crab. Others view it as a healthy and sustainable seafood option, contributing to a balanced diet. Predominantly, pollock is the fish of choice for creating imitation crab. However, other white fish like cod, haddock, halibut, and flounder can also be utilized, although they won’t impart the crab-like taste unless prepared as surimi.

Enhancing Surimi Quality with Tapioca Starch

Recent research has unveiled the potential of tapioca starch in enhancing the quality of Nemipterus virgatus surimi gel. It was discovered that the inclusion of tapioca starch escalated the gel strength, hardness, and chewiness, besides improving water-holding capacity and reducing the cooking loss rate. Microstructure analysis revealed that tapioca starch facilitated an even distribution in the gel network structure, significantly reducing the cavity diameter. The study concluded that noncovalent complexation with tapioca starch presents an efficient strategy to enhance surimi quality, thereby potentially improving the texture and appeal of imitation crab.

0
Food Health Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 mins ago
Tasmania's Blacksmith Cafe & Grill's Unique 'I Don't Care' Kids' Meal Wins Over Adults
In the heart of Sheffield, Tasmania, a unique gastronomical innovation has been stirring up considerable buzz. A local establishment, the Blacksmith Cafe & Grill, has introduced a distinctive and affordable kids’ meal known as the ‘I Don’t Care’ menu. This inventive offering, priced reasonably at $12.60, has not only captivated the young ones but has
Tasmania's Blacksmith Cafe & Grill's Unique 'I Don't Care' Kids' Meal Wins Over Adults
FOMO on Food: A Significant Barrier to Weight Loss, Reveals Survey
35 mins ago
FOMO on Food: A Significant Barrier to Weight Loss, Reveals Survey
Veggie Grill Rolls Out Exciting Promotions to Celebrate Veganuary
39 mins ago
Veggie Grill Rolls Out Exciting Promotions to Celebrate Veganuary
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
18 mins ago
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
Brasswell to Close Doors: Rockwell Beer Co. to Take Over Food Operations
21 mins ago
Brasswell to Close Doors: Rockwell Beer Co. to Take Over Food Operations
SLATE Restaurant in Dr. Phillips Closes Abruptly Amidst Legal and Fire Crisis
23 mins ago
SLATE Restaurant in Dr. Phillips Closes Abruptly Amidst Legal and Fire Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
22 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
23 seconds
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
25 seconds
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
33 seconds
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
1 min
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
1 min
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
1 min
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
2 mins
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
3 mins
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app