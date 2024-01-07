Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region’s Most Popular Pubs

Wiltshire, a rural idyll renowned for its charming villages, is also a haven for pub enthusiasts. Offering a wide array of options, from sports-centric hubs to family-friendly gastropubs, the region’s public houses are beloved by both locals and tourists. These establishments have carved out their niches, reflected in the glowing accolades they’ve garnered on Tripadvisor.

Historical Public Houses with Contemporary Appeal

The Royal Oak, a pub with a rich history tracing back to 1976, is particularly lauded for its convivial atmosphere and stellar food. Patrons can dine in the spacious garden, enjoying the tranquillity of Swallowcliffe. The Cross Keys, the oldest pub in town, offers a cornucopia of craft beers and a dog-friendly environment, paying homage to traditional pub culture while catering to modern preferences.

Family-Friendly Pubs with Traditional Charm

Steeped in 16th-century origins, The Queen’s Head marries traditional allure with family-friendliness. With a children’s play area and a menu boasting home-cooked meals, this pub is a hit among families. The Pewsham, having undergone extensive refurbishment, showcases an expansive outdoor area and a commitment to sustainability with its eco-friendly heating system.

Community Hubs and Historical Landmarks

The Brunel offers a lively atmosphere with sports coverage and live music, meeting the expectations of sports fans and music aficionados alike. The Bell and Crown, dating back to 1350, impresses with its historical features and signature cocktails. The Hollies Inn delivers a traditional pub experience with a diverse menu, while The Hop Inn serves as a community hub with an array of events and an extensive beer selection. Each of these pubs, with their distinctive attributes, contribute to the rich tapestry of pub culture in Wiltshire.