en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region’s Most Popular Pubs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region’s Most Popular Pubs

Wiltshire, a rural idyll renowned for its charming villages, is also a haven for pub enthusiasts. Offering a wide array of options, from sports-centric hubs to family-friendly gastropubs, the region’s public houses are beloved by both locals and tourists. These establishments have carved out their niches, reflected in the glowing accolades they’ve garnered on Tripadvisor.

Historical Public Houses with Contemporary Appeal

The Royal Oak, a pub with a rich history tracing back to 1976, is particularly lauded for its convivial atmosphere and stellar food. Patrons can dine in the spacious garden, enjoying the tranquillity of Swallowcliffe. The Cross Keys, the oldest pub in town, offers a cornucopia of craft beers and a dog-friendly environment, paying homage to traditional pub culture while catering to modern preferences.

Family-Friendly Pubs with Traditional Charm

Steeped in 16th-century origins, The Queen’s Head marries traditional allure with family-friendliness. With a children’s play area and a menu boasting home-cooked meals, this pub is a hit among families. The Pewsham, having undergone extensive refurbishment, showcases an expansive outdoor area and a commitment to sustainability with its eco-friendly heating system.

Community Hubs and Historical Landmarks

The Brunel offers a lively atmosphere with sports coverage and live music, meeting the expectations of sports fans and music aficionados alike. The Bell and Crown, dating back to 1350, impresses with its historical features and signature cocktails. The Hollies Inn delivers a traditional pub experience with a diverse menu, while The Hop Inn serves as a community hub with an array of events and an extensive beer selection. Each of these pubs, with their distinctive attributes, contribute to the rich tapestry of pub culture in Wiltshire.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
With a vision to create a unique social space for craft beer enthusiasts, Hatters Bar has unveiled its rustic charm in St James Row, Burnley. The pub, born from the entrepreneurial spirit of Joseph and Sarah Ashworth, aims to blend quality, affordability, and community spirit in a way that is yet to be seen in
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
33 mins ago
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
50 mins ago
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
19 mins ago
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
29 mins ago
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
33 mins ago
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
1 min
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
1 min
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
2 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
2 mins
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
3 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
4 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
4 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
5 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
5 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app