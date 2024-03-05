IFMA Announces 70th Annual Silver Plate Award Winners, Celebrating Foodservice Excellence

On March 5, 2024, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) unveiled the winners of the 70th annual IFMA Silver Plate Award, a prestigious recognition celebrating exceptional leadership within the food-away-from-home sector. The announcement was made with anticipation of the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration, set for May 18, 2024, in Chicago's historic Union Station, where the industry's most distinguished honor, the IFMA Gold Plate, will be awarded.

Recognizing Leadership Across Categories

This year's Silver Plate winners span eight distinct foodservice categories, highlighting the diversity and excellence across the sector. From schools and business cafeterias to airports, retail food services, and traditional restaurants, the awardees exemplify outstanding service and dedication to their organizations, teams, and communities. Phil Kafarakis, President and CEO of IFMA, emphasized the importance of celebrating the industry's vast impact, especially in its 70th award year, and the role these leaders play in every community across the nation.

Award Selection Process and Celebration Details

The selection of Silver Plate winners involves a rigorous process, where a distinguished jury comprising trade press editors and past award recipients evaluate nominees from the industry. During the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration, one of these honorees will be chosen by secret ballot to receive the Gold Plate, marking the industry's highest accolade. The event promises an engaging gathering of foodservice professionals, past winners, and esteemed guests, celebrating the 2024 class's achievements and unveiling the Gold Plate recipient.

Impact and Legacy of the IFMA Awards

The IFMA Silver and Gold Plate Awards not only honor individual excellence but also serve as a testament to the vital role foodservice plays in everyday life. These awards foster a sense of pride and accomplishment within the industry, encouraging innovation and leadership among foodservice professionals. By recognizing these leaders, IFMA continues its mission to empower and connect the diverse $1.3 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem, driving positive change and improvement across the sector.

As preparations for the May celebration begin, the industry looks forward to not only honoring this year's winners but also to the unveiling of the Gold Plate recipient. This event marks a moment of reflection on the achievements and challenges of the past year while setting the stage for future innovations and leadership in foodservice. With the spotlight on these exemplary leaders, IFMA's awards underscore the importance of recognizing and celebrating achievements that contribute to the industry's growth and evolution.