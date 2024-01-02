IFA’s Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health

Throughout 2023, the International Food Association (IFA) has been the vigilant guardian of public health, conducting extensive inspections of food points to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. A total of 12,725 food points were inspected, resulting in the closure of 104 establishments that did not adhere to the required standards. This stringent action reveals the IFA’s commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in the food industry.

Corrective Measures and Public Responsiveness

In addition to the closures, 4,317 food points were issued corrective notices, indicating the IFA’s drive to ensure establishments rectify their shortcomings and align with the set standards. Furthermore, the IFA showcased its responsiveness to the public by acting on 237 complaints, underlining its mission to serve the community by addressing their concerns promptly.

Biodiversity Commitment

In an industry position statement on biodiversity, the IFA outlined its commitment to responsible environmental stewardship. The approach includes expanding the adoption of science-based solutions and developing new strategies to reduce the industry’s biodiversity footprint. Alzbeta Klein, IFA CEO, emphasized the industry’s commitment to prioritizing soil, land, and water protection through sustainability efforts.

IFA’s Ongoing Efforts

The performance report, covering March 2023 to December 2021, underscores the IFA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard public health through rigorous food safety measures. From being proactive in addressing public complaints to shutting down establishments that flout rules, the IFA has shown unwavering dedication to its mission. The association continues to remain vigilant, ensuring the food we eat is safe and healthy.