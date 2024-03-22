Iceland's Hot Cross Buns Sales Soar 134% After Tory MPs Critique 'Tick' Design Change

In a remarkable turn of events, Iceland Foods has witnessed a dramatic increase in the sales of its traditional hot cross buns following criticism from Tory MPs. Richard Walker, the Executive Chairman, highlighted a 134% surge in sales after the supermarket's trial move to replace the cross on some buns with a tick sparked outrage, particularly among figures like Rees Mogg and Lee Anderson. This decision was based on a survey indicating a preference for the tick among a fifth of customers.

Controversy Sparks Interest

The controversy began when Iceland announced a limited edition run of "hot tick buns," deviating from the traditional cross symbolizing Jesus Christ's crucifixion. High-profile criticisms from Tory MPs and the public's reaction on social media inadvertently promoted the sales of Iceland's hot cross buns, with Walker thanking the "trendsetters" for the unexpected boost. Despite the trial, Iceland assured customers of the continued availability of the original Easter staple.

The debate reached beyond the supermarket aisles, with figures from various sectors weighing in. Reform UK MP Lee Anderson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg expressed their disdain, highlighting a broader conversation about tradition versus modernity. Religious leaders also commented, emphasizing the enduring significance of the Easter message irrespective of commercial decisions. This incident reflects the intersection of commerce, politics, and religion in contemporary Britain.