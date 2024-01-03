en English
Business

Iceland Foods Partners with Birds Eye for Unprecedented Promotional Deal

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Iceland Foods Partners with Birds Eye for Unprecedented Promotional Deal

In a bid to ease the post-holiday financial strain felt by consumers, Iceland Foods has struck a significant promotional deal with Birds Eye. The deal enables customers to purchase a selection of ten Birds Eye items for a total of £10, offering potential savings of up to £20 compared to regular prices. The offer, valid until February 12, encompasses a variety of frozen food items, enabling consumers to stock up on family favorites at a bargain price.

A Diverse Selection at a Value Price

The promotion includes popular frozen food items such as fish fingers, pizzas, waffles, and chicken dippers. The flexibility of the deal allows customers to mix and match items, providing a versatile solution for those seeking affordable, convenient meal options. The availability of the offer both in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse and online ensures that it is accessible to a broad range of customers.

More Than Just a Promotion

Apart from the attractive price point, the deal embodies Iceland Foods’ commitment to supporting its customers during financially challenging times. Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods, has emphasized that the company is fully aware of the budget constraints many face in January. This substantial discount aims to alleviate some of that pressure, demonstrating the company’s understanding and responsiveness to its customers’ needs.

Adding Value Beyond Savings

While the savings are undeniably attractive, the deal also offers consumers the convenience of online shopping and home delivery. With a minimum spend of £25 for online orders, customers can not only avail of the Birds Eye deal but also explore other offers and products. For orders over £40, Iceland Foods even offers free next-day delivery, adding an extra layer of value to the shopping experience.

Business Food Iceland
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

