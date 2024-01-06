Iceland Excites Customers with New Galaxy and Mars Iced Coffee Products

In an exciting turn of events, Iceland, the popular discount food retailer, has launched new iced coffee products from the iconic chocolate brands, Galaxy and Mars. The Galaxy and Mars Mocha Latte blends have quickly become the talk of the town, flying off the shelves and selling out online in record time. Eager customers have taken to visiting their local Iceland stores in the hopes of enjoying these invigorating beverages, priced affordably at £1.85 each.

Galaxy and Mars: A Taste Explosion

The Galaxy iced coffee variant has garnered particular attention among health-conscious individuals embarking on a New Year diet. Boasting a mere 99 calories and no added sugar, it offers a guilt-free indulgence for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without compromising on their health goals. On the other hand, the Mars Iced Coffee Mocha Latte, rich in malt and caramel undertones, promises a burst of flavour that fans of the iconic chocolate brand are sure to relish.

Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats have confirmed that these iced coffee mocha lattes will be made available at a wider range of retailers from early March, expanding their reach to meet the overwhelming demand. However, the Galaxy Iced Coffee Latte, known for its smooth, creamy taste, will remain an exclusive treat for Iceland shoppers for the time being.