en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Iceland Excites Customers with New Galaxy and Mars Iced Coffee Products

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Iceland Excites Customers with New Galaxy and Mars Iced Coffee Products

In an exciting turn of events, Iceland, the popular discount food retailer, has launched new iced coffee products from the iconic chocolate brands, Galaxy and Mars. The Galaxy and Mars Mocha Latte blends have quickly become the talk of the town, flying off the shelves and selling out online in record time. Eager customers have taken to visiting their local Iceland stores in the hopes of enjoying these invigorating beverages, priced affordably at £1.85 each.

Galaxy and Mars: A Taste Explosion

The Galaxy iced coffee variant has garnered particular attention among health-conscious individuals embarking on a New Year diet. Boasting a mere 99 calories and no added sugar, it offers a guilt-free indulgence for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without compromising on their health goals. On the other hand, the Mars Iced Coffee Mocha Latte, rich in malt and caramel undertones, promises a burst of flavour that fans of the iconic chocolate brand are sure to relish.

Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats have confirmed that these iced coffee mocha lattes will be made available at a wider range of retailers from early March, expanding their reach to meet the overwhelming demand. However, the Galaxy Iced Coffee Latte, known for its smooth, creamy taste, will remain an exclusive treat for Iceland shoppers for the time being.

0
Business Europe Food
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Channel 4, a prime British public-service television broadcaster, is bracing for significant job cuts, potentially the largest since the global financial crisis of 2008. The move comes in light of a stark decline in advertising revenue, pushing the company to embark on an aggressive cost-cutting initiative. The traditional broadcast TV division is anticipated to bear
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
10 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
11 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
8 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
9 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
9 mins ago
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
4 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
4 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
5 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
6 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
6 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
6 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
8 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
9 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
9 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
32 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app