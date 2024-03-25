Ice Cream Giants Amul, Mother Dairy, Baskin Robbins Expand Amid Soaring Summer Demand

With summer's heat intensifying, ice cream manufacturers like Amul, Mother Dairy, and Baskin Robbins are ramping up operations, anticipating a surge in demand. These brands are not only increasing their production capacities but also launching new stores and products to capture a larger market share. Jayen Mehta, managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. which markets Amul, forecasts a significant sales boost, attributing it to both seasonal demand and strategic expansions.

Strategic Expansions and Innovations

Amul is leading the charge with a hefty investment of Rs 1,000 crore aimed at expanding its manufacturing capabilities. This includes the inauguration of six new plants across India, increasing the total to 25. In addition to manufacturing expansions, Amul is also focusing on retail innovation with its Ice Lounge concept, planning to increase the number of these premium stores significantly. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy is not far behind, with a Rs 50 crore investment to enhance production capacities, ensuring they meet the projected demand spike.

Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The Indian ice cream market, currently valued at $5.3 billion, is expected to grow annually by 10.9% till 2028. This growth is driven by both the traditional summer demand and the rising popularity of healthier, protein-rich ice cream variants. The competition among major players and regional brands is intensifying, with companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reevaluating their ice cream business strategies amidst this evolving market. Baskin Robbins, on its part, is preparing to open its 1,000th outlet, leveraging stable milk prices and positive consumer sentiment.

Adapting to Market Dynamics

The industry's approach to market dynamics is multifaceted, focusing on both out-of-home and in-house consumption. With quick commerce contributing significantly to sales, brands are stocking up on popular flavors and introducing new products to lure customers. For example, Amul has launched 10 new ice cream products, while Mother Dairy unveiled 20, showcasing their readiness to cater to diverse consumer preferences this summer.

As ice cream chains gear up for the peak season, their strategic expansions, product innovations, and market adaptations underscore the industry's resilience and responsiveness to consumer demands. With the anticipation of record-breaking temperatures, this summer presents an opportunity for these brands to solidify their market positions and achieve unprecedented growth.