ICAR-CMFRI Launches Sales Counter in Kochi to Boost Local Produce

In a significant move towards promoting sustainable and local produce, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a new sales counter in Kochi, Kerala. The counter, inaugurated by Dr. A Gopalakrishnan, the Director of CMFRI, aims to bring farm-fresh quality produce sourced from local farmer groups directly to consumers. This initiative is a part of the institute's broader effort to support local agriculture and enhance consumer access to quality and healthy food products.

Offering a Wide Range of Healthful Food Products

The newly launched sales counter operates under the Agricultural Technology Information Centre (ATIC) of the institute. It boasts an extensive array of healthy food products including staples like pokkali rice, millets from Karnataka, various spices, honey, gourd powder, and tapioca products. The counter also offers value-added items such as home-made sweets, pickles, oils, and a handpicked selection of seafood.

Specialty Items and Nutraceutical Products

On the shelves of this counter, consumers will find nutraceutical products developed by CMFRI from seaweeds that are aimed at combating lifestyle diseases. In addition to these, the counter features specialty items like Lakshadweep coconut oil and tuna vinegar, further diversifying its product range. The initiative also provides value-added products from the Kerala Agricultural University and high-quality spices with elevated curcumin content from the Spices Board, making this a one-stop shop for all consumer needs.

Supporting Local Farmers and Promoting Organic Kitchen Gardening

With this initiative, ICAR-CMFRI aims to create a direct connection between consumers and fresh produce while concurrently supporting local farmers. The counter also offers organic inputs for kitchen gardening, encouraging households towards sustainable practices. It showcases products from various research institutes and is open on all working days from 10 am to 7 pm, providing a consistent and reliable source of high-quality, fresh produce.