Hurts Donut’s ‘Emergency Donut Vehicle’ to Sweeten Columbia’s Friday

In an innovative move that adds a sprinkle of excitement to the everyday lives of donut lovers, Hurts Donut’s Springfield branch is set to roll out its ’emergency donut vehicle’ in Columbia this Friday. The food truck, equipped to serve a plethora of the company’s most-loved offerings, will be stationed at the Conley Road Walmart from noon until all products are sold out.

Turning Friday into the ‘Black Friday of Donuts’

The promotion was announced via a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, which quickly garnered attention from donut enthusiasts around Columbia. Described as the ‘Black Friday of donuts,’ the event promises to be a sweet treat extravaganza, unlike anything the city has seen before. Customers have been offered the tantalizing opportunity to win a free dozen donuts, simply by commenting and sharing the Facebook post.

A Menu for Every Sugar-Lover

Those who make it to the truck will be delighted by a wide variety of offerings. From their most popular donut flavors to oversized Christmas Tree Donuts, assorted cinnamon rolls, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, and fudge rounds – Hurts Donut promises to cater to every sweet tooth.

Accepting Cash, Cards, and ‘Cute Puppies’

In a humorous twist, the company stated that it would accept not just cash and card payments, but also ‘cute puppies’ as a form of payment. This playful approach has added an extra layer of charm to the event, contributing to the growing excitement among local residents.

With several locations spread across the United States, including Springfield and Branson in Missouri, Hurts Donut is no stranger to the world of pastries. However, this event marks a unique step in their journey, bringing joy to their customers in the form of a mobile donut shop. Customers are encouraged to follow the Facebook page for updates on the event.

For more information, Aarik Danielsen, the features and culture editor for the Tribune, has been listed as the point of contact. His role will be crucial in communicating further details and answering any queries about the event.