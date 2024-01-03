en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Hurts Donut’s ‘Emergency Donut Vehicle’ to Sweeten Columbia’s Friday

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Hurts Donut’s ‘Emergency Donut Vehicle’ to Sweeten Columbia’s Friday

In an innovative move that adds a sprinkle of excitement to the everyday lives of donut lovers, Hurts Donut’s Springfield branch is set to roll out its ’emergency donut vehicle’ in Columbia this Friday. The food truck, equipped to serve a plethora of the company’s most-loved offerings, will be stationed at the Conley Road Walmart from noon until all products are sold out.

Turning Friday into the ‘Black Friday of Donuts’

The promotion was announced via a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, which quickly garnered attention from donut enthusiasts around Columbia. Described as the ‘Black Friday of donuts,’ the event promises to be a sweet treat extravaganza, unlike anything the city has seen before. Customers have been offered the tantalizing opportunity to win a free dozen donuts, simply by commenting and sharing the Facebook post.

A Menu for Every Sugar-Lover

Those who make it to the truck will be delighted by a wide variety of offerings. From their most popular donut flavors to oversized Christmas Tree Donuts, assorted cinnamon rolls, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, and fudge rounds – Hurts Donut promises to cater to every sweet tooth.

Accepting Cash, Cards, and ‘Cute Puppies’

In a humorous twist, the company stated that it would accept not just cash and card payments, but also ‘cute puppies’ as a form of payment. This playful approach has added an extra layer of charm to the event, contributing to the growing excitement among local residents.

With several locations spread across the United States, including Springfield and Branson in Missouri, Hurts Donut is no stranger to the world of pastries. However, this event marks a unique step in their journey, bringing joy to their customers in the form of a mobile donut shop. Customers are encouraged to follow the Facebook page for updates on the event.

For more information, Aarik Danielsen, the features and culture editor for the Tribune, has been listed as the point of contact. His role will be crucial in communicating further details and answering any queries about the event.

0
Food United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
7 mins ago
Snug: An Irish-Themed Bar with a Twist Now Open in Indianapolis
On January 2nd, Irvington, Indianapolis welcomed a new neighborhood gem, a 600-square-foot Irish-themed bar named ‘Snug’. Occupying a space formerly utilized by a local salon, Snug has quickly made a name for itself with an impressive collection of over 90 whiskey labels. The collection includes globally recognized brands like Jameson and Bushmills, alongside a host
Snug: An Irish-Themed Bar with a Twist Now Open in Indianapolis
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
30 mins ago
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
31 mins ago
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
21 mins ago
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
Mountain Mike's Pizza Rolls Out $9.99 All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Buffet
22 mins ago
Mountain Mike's Pizza Rolls Out $9.99 All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Buffet
Mugen: A New Dawn in Hawaii's Culinary Scene
30 mins ago
Mugen: A New Dawn in Hawaii's Culinary Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
26 seconds
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
34 seconds
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
35 seconds
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
39 seconds
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
1 min
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
1 min
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
2 mins
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
23 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
35 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app