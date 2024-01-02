en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits

Hummus, a rich Middle Eastern spread, is gaining global recognition for its myriad health benefits and culinary diversity. Created from simple yet nutritious ingredients such as chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic, this creamy delight is more than just a taste sensation.

A Nutritional Powerhouse

A significant source of plant-based protein, hummus is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans. It’s also rich in dietary fiber which promotes healthy digestion and gut health. One of its key components, olive oil, is known for its monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. These elements support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and combating inflammation. The low glycemic index of chickpeas in hummus aids in regulating blood sugar levels, making it an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to maintain stable blood sugar.

Loaded with Essential Minerals and Vitamins

Hummus is a treasure trove of essential minerals and vitamins. It derives calcium and vitamin E from tahini, crucial for robust bones, radiant skin, and a robust immune system. Its role in weight management is attributed to its nutrient-dense makeup that induces satiety, aiding in managing cravings and portion control.

Culinary Versatility

Beyond just being a dip, the versatility of hummus allows it to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of a variety of dishes. The fiber in hummus promotes a healthy digestive system by supporting beneficial gut bacteria. Garlic, another component, adds antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can mitigate the risk of chronic diseases. Regular consumption can contribute to overall well-being and positively impact multiple aspects of health.

0
Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

By Shivani Chauhan

Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine

By BNN Correspondents

Massive Beef Recall Over E.coli Fears: Valley Meats, LLC under Scrutiny

By Nimrah Khatoon

Rana's Dhaba Junction: A Decade of Indian Culinary Excellence in Bristol

By Rafia Tasleem

2024 Food Trends Stir Controversy on ITV's 'This Morning' ...
@Food · 4 mins
2024 Food Trends Stir Controversy on ITV's 'This Morning' ...
heart comment 0
Welsh International Culinary Championships: A Gastronomic Extravaganza

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Welsh International Culinary Championships: A Gastronomic Extravaganza
Ultrasound Technology Revolutionizes Traditional Chinese Rice Wine Brewing

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ultrasound Technology Revolutionizes Traditional Chinese Rice Wine Brewing
Pizza Factory’s Remarkable Growth: Expansion, Recognition, and Future Plans

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pizza Factory's Remarkable Growth: Expansion, Recognition, and Future Plans
Bourbon Con 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Bourbon Enthusiasts

By BNN Correspondents

Bourbon Con 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Bourbon Enthusiasts
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
27 seconds
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
1 min
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
1 min
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
2 mins
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app