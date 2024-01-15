en English
Business

Hudson Valley’s Beloved Bakery, The Cake Box, Up for Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Hudson Valley’s Beloved Bakery, The Cake Box, Up for Sale

After a glorious run of six decades, the Hudson Valley’s beloved institution, The Cake Box, is on the market. This renowned bakery, nestled in the heart of Woodstock, New York, before the town gained fame for its music festival, has been a pillar of the local community with its delectable cakes, pastries, and cookies.

A Sweet Journey on Route 28

The Cake Box initially garnered attention as a tourist hot spot on Route 28, its popularity fueled by rave reviews and word-of-mouth. Over time, it transformed from a quaint roadside bakery to a regional sensation. The turning point in its journey came when it was acquired by Walter Swarthout, an alumnus of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, three decades after its establishment.

From Woodstock to Kingston

As the bakery’s success blossomed, it relocated from its original Woodstock location to an expansive, art deco-style edifice on Fair Street in Kingston. The new venue offered not only a wider selection of its signature pastries but also introduced a full spectrum of culinary delights, including sandwiches, soups, and salads, elevating the Cake Box from a bakery to a comprehensive, one-stop gastronomic destination.

The Sale: A Slice of History

The current sale encompasses the 1,709-square-foot historic building in Kingston, along with all of the bakery’s restaurant equipment. The entire package has an asking price of $595,000, offering potential buyers a chance to own a slice of Hudson Valley’s culinary history.

The prospective sale of The Cake Box signals a broader trend in the Hudson Valley area. Many long-standing, locally-owned businesses are transitioning to new ownership, heralding a potential shift in the region’s commercial landscape. This transition, while marking the end of an era, also opens up opportunities for a fresh infusion of ideas and flavors into the Hudson Valley’s vibrant food scene.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

