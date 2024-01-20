Hudson Valley Gyro Temporarily Closes, Eyes New Formats

In a sudden turn of events, Hudson Valley Gyro, a cherished Greek eatery located in East Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, has temporarily shuttered its doors due to lease issues, stirring up a wave of concern among its dedicated clientele. Its once bustling storefront now stands empty, triggering a flurry of discussions across social media platforms. Patrons were quick to express their dismay and rally their support for this local favorite.

A Surprise Closure

The closure, largely unexpected, was first noticed when the usually busy eatery was found deserted. The news spread swiftly via social media, with many of the restaurant's loyal customers expressing their apprehension and extending their support. The abrupt halt in operations left many craving for their beloved Greek cuisine and wondering about the fate of Hudson Valley Gyro.

Owner's Statement

In response to the outpouring of concern, the owner, Paul, issued a statement on the restaurant's official website. He clarified that the closure was not permanent but a temporary setback caused by the loss of their lease. He reassured customers that they are actively exploring various alternatives to keep the business afloat, including scouting for a new retail location or obtaining permits for a mobile kitchen or food truck.

The Future of Hudson Valley Gyro

Updates regarding the restaurant's status and future plans are being disseminated through their Facebook page. Recent postings suggest a possible shift towards a food truck business model, aptly named 'The Wandering Greek'. This potential pivot seems to be well-received by the community, with many expressing their enthusiasm to follow the business in its new format, reinforcing the strong bond between Hudson Valley Gyro and its patrons.