Food

How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain

When the temperature plunges, it’s common to see people bundled up in cozy sweaters, savoring warm and comforting foods. But these wintertime habits can often lead to unexpected weight gain, largely due to the consumption of certain high-calorie foods. From creamy soups to traditional sweet dishes and butter-laden parathas, the winter menu, while delicious and comforting, can be a minefield of hidden calories.

The Creamy Soup Conundrum

Soups are the quintessential winter comfort food. They provide warmth, essential nutrients, and a sense of well-being. However, not all soups are created equal. Creamy soups, while delicious, are often high in calories due to the generous addition of heavy creams. A healthier option is to opt for broth-based soups brimming with vegetables, offering the same warmth and comfort but with far fewer calories.

The Sweet Trap of Traditional Treats

Sugary snacks such as ladoos, chikki and traditional sweet dishes like carrot halwa, are winter favorites. They are relished for their taste and are believed to aid in boosting immunity. However, their high sugar content can contribute significantly to winter weight gain. While completely avoiding these treats might be unrealistic, portion control can play a vital role in managing the calorie intake.

The Paratha Predicament

Stuffed parathas, a staple in many winter diets, are often eaten with generous helpings of butter, ghee, or pickles. While undeniably delicious, this combination can significantly increase calorie intake, leading to weight gain. Opting for less butter or ghee and incorporating more vegetables in the stuffing can make this winter delight healthier.

The Caloric Cost of Comfort Beverages and Baked Goods

Winter is incomplete without hot beverages like tea and coffee. But when laden with excessive sugar, they can also contribute to extra calories. Similarly, baked goods such as pastries and cakes, often sought after for comfort, are typically high in refined sugars and can lead to weight gain. Opting for herbal teas and healthier baking alternatives can help manage weight during the winter.

Winter is a season of comfort and warmth. But it’s important to be mindful of the potential weight gain from certain winter foods. By making healthier choices and practicing portion control, it is entirely possible to enjoy the season without the unexpected weight gain.

Food Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

