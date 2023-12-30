en English
Food

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:38 pm EST
Hangovers, the unwelcome companions of excessive alcohol consumption, are well-known for their unpleasant aftermath — headaches, nausea, and a sense of regret. Drinking alcohol, a recognized group one carcinogen, in moderation, is the key to avoiding these unpleasant experiences, according to Dr. Federica Amati, a nutritionist and medical scientist at Imperial College London.

Preventing Hangovers: Food and Drink Strategies

Eating food, particularly those high in fat and fiber, before or while drinking can slow alcohol absorption and encourage slower consumption. Specifically, consuming a bowl of yogurt or kefir with berries and nuts, or cheese and grapes with crackers, can be beneficial. The anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols in berries and grapes, combined with the support for gut bacteria from yogurt or kefir, help in mitigating hangover symptoms. Incorporating asparagus into one’s diet can also assist due to its rich amino acids and minerals that support liver function and reduce inflammation. Alternating alcoholic drinks with water or kombucha can not only minimize hangover effects but also provide antioxidants and friendly gut bacteria.

Alcohol Alternatives and Hangover Supplements

Several products have been developed to mimic the positive effects of alcohol without the hangover. Sentia, a drink concocted by Professor David Nutt, targets GABA neurotransmitters to generate the positive effects of alcohol without the dreaded hangover. Myrkl, a probiotic supplement launched in 2022, purports to help break down alcohol and combat the tiredness associated with hangovers. However, the study supporting these claims was small and thus warrants more extensive research.

Moderation and Post-Drinking Care

Red wine, traditionally made cider, and beer are recommended in moderation due to their anti-inflammatory polyphenols and healthy gut bacteria. Darker colored drinks may lead to worse hangovers due to congeners, even though they lack the beneficial polyphenols. Before sleeping, taking a painkiller like ibuprofen can help reduce brain inflammation caused by increased glutamate during a hangover. After drinking, it’s advised to eat foods easy on the liver, such as eggs, sourdough, vegetables, and legumes, and to avoid high-fat and sugary foods.

