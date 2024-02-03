Hot Pizza, Cold Beer: A New Culinary Destination in St. Louis

A tantalizing new addition to the culinary landscape of downtown St. Louis has arrived. 'Hot Pizza, Cold Beer', a vibrant eatery, has opened its doors on Washington Avenue, offering patrons a delicious array of American pizza styles complemented by an assortment of local beers.

Uniquely American Pizza Styles

'Hot Pizza, Cold Beer' is not merely a pizza joint but a celebration of America's regional pizza varieties. It offers the iconic deep-dish pizza that Chicagoans swear by, the foldable, thin-crust New York-style pizza loved by Manhattanites, and the cracker-thin St. Louis-style pizza, a local favorite that pays homage to the city's culinary heritage.

A Venture by Culinary Connoisseurs

This new establishment is the brainchild of the proprietors of 'Hi-Pointe Drive-In' and 'Sugarfire Smokehouse', both known for their innovative and flavorful culinary endeavors. Their latest venture, 'Hot Pizza, Cold Beer', further solidifies their reputation as pioneers in the local food scene.

Convenience and Flexibility

Cognizant of the diverse preferences of their patrons, 'Hot Pizza, Cold Beer' offers both takeout and dine-in options. The restaurant operates seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., making it a convenient choice for both lunch and dinner.

For those interested in learning more about this intriguing new eatery, additional information can be found via a provided link. With its unique offering and flexible dining options, 'Hot Pizza, Cold Beer' is set to become an essential part of St. Louis's bustling culinary scene.