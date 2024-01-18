Hot or Cold: Weetabix Fans Voice Their Preference in Recent Poll

In a quest to settle a heated debate among breakfast enthusiasts, a poll of 2,000 consumers has illuminated the preferences of Weetabix fans on whether the iconic cereal is better accompanied by hot or cold milk. Dubbed #DebateTheBix, this conversation has spilled over into social media, involving individuals, celebrities, and brands expressing their breakfast philosophies using the hashtags #HotBix or #ColdBix.

Advertisment

A Majority for Cold Milk

The poll results revealed that the majority, a significant 72%, prefer their Weetabix served with cold milk. On the other side of the divide, 27% of respondents professed a preference for hot milk, with nearly half of these hot milk advocates taking their devotion to the point of heating the milk to boiling.

Weetabix's Official Recommendation

Advertisment

Interestingly, the manufacturers of Weetabix have an official recommendation on this matter. They propose heating 150ml of milk for precisely 81 seconds at 800w in a microwave as the optimal protocol for preparing the cereal. This method, they assert, is the safest and tastiest way to enjoy Weetabix.

Notable Participants in the Debate

The #DebateTheBix has garnered attention from notable participants, including Vodafone and the Co-op, advocating for team hot. On the other hand, innocent Drinks, Iceland, Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie's, and Morrisons have thrown their weight behind team cold. Celebrities have not been left out either, with Craig Revel Horwood and Linda Robson also publicly sharing their preferences. Craig is in favor of cold milk, while Linda champions hot milk.

Advertisment

Influence of Weather and Other Preferences

The study further uncovered that weather influences some people's choices, with 28% more likely to opt for hot milk in colder conditions. When it comes to the number of Weetabix biscuits served, two is the ideal amount for most, although 27% go for three or more. Preferences for consistency are diverse, with 33% in favor of a soggy texture and 18% preferring their Weetabix crunchy. A whopping 87% pour milk over the biscuits after placing them in the bowl, while a mere 7% pour the milk first.

Personalities and Weetabix

Behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings, in collaboration with Weetabix, has delved into what these milk choices may indicate about individual personalities. The spokesperson for Weetabix also chimed in, stating that the versatility of the cereal means there is no incorrect way to enjoy it, whether with hot or cold milk. An intriguing finding was that a staggering 63% of people consume Weetabix the same way they did during their childhood.