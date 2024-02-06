Hot Chocolate Milk Program Launched in U.S. Schools by NDC and Chartwells K12

In an innovative move to enrich school meals, the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Chartwells K12 have ushered in a Hot Chocolate Milk program, debuting in 58 schools across the U.S. This initiative marks a new chapter in the school foodservice landscape, offering students the warmth and richness of hot chocolate milk, adorned with delicious toppings like cinnamon and peppermint, during breakfast and lunch hours.

Driving Meal Participation and Milk Consumption

The underlying objective of this pilot program is to escalate overall meal participation in schools. Experience shows that such inventive approaches have the potential to drive significant increases in participation and milk consumption. The introduction of hot chocolate milk in the school menu is a carefully calibrated move, intending to pique students' interest and encourage healthier food choices.

Comprehensive Support for Schools

To ensure seamless implementation, schools participating in the pilot program have been equipped with a comprehensive Hot Chocolate Milk kit. This kit, provided by NDC through Hubert, a renowned foodservice equipment manufacturer, includes a transport cart with branded panels, an insulated beverage dispenser, a digital thermometer, and other essential items to serve the hot beverage efficiently.

Chartwells K12: A Major Player in School Foodservice

Chartwells K12, known for delivering over two million meals daily across 700 school districts, plays a crucial role in this initiative. Their expansive reach and commitment to enhancing school meal experiences make them an ideal partner for this venture, which stems from the success of a previous smoothie program.

Capitalizing on the Rising Hot Chocolate Market

The decision to introduce this program also draws inspiration from the flourishing hot chocolate market. Valued at $3.8 billion in 2022, the market is projected to surge to a staggering $5.77 billion by 2030. This upwards trend underscores the popularity of hot chocolate and the potential for this program to resonate with students. The pilot will continue through the end of the school year, providing ample opportunity to gauge its impact.