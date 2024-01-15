en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion

Hormel Foods, a household name behind popular brands like Planters, Corn Nuts, and Hormel Pepperoni, has been grappling with the pervasive issue of inflation, causing a 16% drop in its stock price since the last report. This decline has pushed the company’s shares 40% below their all-time high. However, despite these short-term challenges, Hormel Foods is viewed as a long-term value proposition, particularly for conservative dividend growth investors.

Strategic Plans Amidst Financial Challenges

The recent downturn in the company’s stock came after the unveiling of a three-year financial plan and the finalization of a new union deal. However, Hormel Foods remains undeterred, with ambitious plans to transform into a worldwide branded food entity. It has outlined strategic growth initiatives in the retail and food service sectors, digital leadership, and global expansion with a focus on China.

A clear example of these efforts is the company’s move to optimize its supply chain. Hormel Foods is converting a plant in Wisconsin into a value-added facility, demonstrating a commitment to efficiency and innovation.

Fiscal Performance and Market Analysts’ Views

The fiscal year results revealed $12.1 billion in net sales for Hormel Foods, but also a 9.8% decrease in operating income. Piper Sandler, however, raised its price objective for the company’s stock from $31.00 to $33.00, maintaining a neutral rating. Other market analysts, including Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co., have adjusted their price targets for Hormel Foods as well.

Despite these changes, Hormel Foods’ stock holds an average rating of ‘Hold’ with a consensus price target of $37.29. The company opened at $31.81 on Friday, with a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Investment Potential and Dividend Growth

Looking ahead, Hormel Foods is committed to driving sales growth and maintaining a disciplined financial strategy. The company boasts a strong credit rating and recently declared a 3% increase in dividends. This announcement marks the 58th consecutive year of dividend growth for Hormel Foods, a testament to its financial stability.

In conclusion, despite facing the current challenges of inflation and a declining stock price, Hormel Foods is well-positioned for a potential rebound. It presents an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking undervalued stocks with consistent dividend growth.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
Leisure and Entertainment Sector in MENA Poised for Major Growth In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the leisure and entertainment sector is gearing up for significant expansion. According to projections, by 2028, this sector is set to attract approximately 250 million visitors and contribute $14 billion to the region’s economy. Saudi Arabia
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push
2 mins ago
Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push
Proposed $850M Gas Plant Awaits Government Decision: Future Hangs in Balance
2 mins ago
Proposed $850M Gas Plant Awaits Government Decision: Future Hangs in Balance
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
1 min ago
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
2 mins ago
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus
2 mins ago
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
1 min
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
1 min
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
2 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
2 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
2 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
2 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
2 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
2 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
3 mins
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app