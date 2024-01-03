en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Hooligans Eastside Grill Expands with Second Location in Macedon

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Hooligans Eastside Grill Expands with Second Location in Macedon

With a reputation for its classic American fare and sports bar ambiance, Hooligans Eastside Grill is poised to broaden its reach with the inauguration of a new establishment at 1011 Pittsford Palmyra Road in Macedon. Slated for a mid-January opening, this will be the second location for the popular eatery, the first one having been a crowd favorite since 2005 on Ridge Road in Webster.

A Fresh Twist to the Tried-and-True Menu

Patrons of the upcoming Macedon location can expect to relish much of the same menu that has made the original restaurant a hit. However, in a flavorful twist, brick oven pizzas will replace the wood-fired pizzas that the Webster location is known for.

More Than Just A Dining Space

The new venue, a sprawling 6,000-square-foot establishment, is designed to accommodate approximately 180 guests. The facilities include a 42-seat bar and a 50-seat outdoor patio for seasonal dining. But the management has far grander plans for their outdoor space. Their vision for 2024 includes the addition of volleyball and cornhole courts on the property’s vast 11-acre expanse, transforming it into a vibrant hub for specialty events like festivals during the summer.

Operating Hours and Future Projections

Hooligans Eastside Grill’s Macedon location will open its doors daily at 11 a.m. The kitchen will wrap up service at 10 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays and at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, allowing customers to enjoy late-night meals. The bar will continue serving until midnight, providing a cozy spot for night owls. As the establishment settles in, the management may adjust the offerings and operational hours based on customer preferences and business trends.

As Hooligans Eastside Grill expands its footprint with this new location, fans of the original Webster restaurant need not worry. The beloved Ridge Road establishment will continue to operate as usual, delivering the same quality food and service that its patrons have come to expect.

0
Food United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments

By Rizwan Shah

Walkers Unleashes New Vegan Crisp Range for Veganuary

By Saboor Bayat

Whisky Lovers' Delight: Consilium Black Whisky Launches Two New Varieties in Mumbai

By Rafia Tasleem

Fishmonger's Charitable Initiative: Offering Seabass at 90 Sen Each

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System ...
@Food · 21 mins
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System ...
heart comment 0
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency

By Waqas Arain

Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Indian Restaurants Among World’s Top Legendary Eateries

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Restaurants Among World's Top Legendary Eateries
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat
Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond
Latest Headlines
World News
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
9 seconds
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
14 seconds
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
23 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
26 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
46 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
51 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
57 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
1 min
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
10 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app