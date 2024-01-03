Hooligans Eastside Grill Expands with Second Location in Macedon

With a reputation for its classic American fare and sports bar ambiance, Hooligans Eastside Grill is poised to broaden its reach with the inauguration of a new establishment at 1011 Pittsford Palmyra Road in Macedon. Slated for a mid-January opening, this will be the second location for the popular eatery, the first one having been a crowd favorite since 2005 on Ridge Road in Webster.

A Fresh Twist to the Tried-and-True Menu

Patrons of the upcoming Macedon location can expect to relish much of the same menu that has made the original restaurant a hit. However, in a flavorful twist, brick oven pizzas will replace the wood-fired pizzas that the Webster location is known for.

More Than Just A Dining Space

The new venue, a sprawling 6,000-square-foot establishment, is designed to accommodate approximately 180 guests. The facilities include a 42-seat bar and a 50-seat outdoor patio for seasonal dining. But the management has far grander plans for their outdoor space. Their vision for 2024 includes the addition of volleyball and cornhole courts on the property’s vast 11-acre expanse, transforming it into a vibrant hub for specialty events like festivals during the summer.

Operating Hours and Future Projections

Hooligans Eastside Grill’s Macedon location will open its doors daily at 11 a.m. The kitchen will wrap up service at 10 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays and at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, allowing customers to enjoy late-night meals. The bar will continue serving until midnight, providing a cozy spot for night owls. As the establishment settles in, the management may adjust the offerings and operational hours based on customer preferences and business trends.

As Hooligans Eastside Grill expands its footprint with this new location, fans of the original Webster restaurant need not worry. The beloved Ridge Road establishment will continue to operate as usual, delivering the same quality food and service that its patrons have come to expect.